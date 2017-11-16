Army medic charged with rape, murder of 9-month-old twin daughter 

A U.S. Army medic stationed at Fort Campbell has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his 9-month-old twin daughters before strangling her to death with a cord, police said.

Christopher Paul Conway, 22, of Clarksville, Tennessee, is charged with homicide and the aggravated rape of a child, according to Montgomery County jail records. His bail was set at $100,000 on the rape charge, and he is being held without bond on the homicide.

The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville reported that police officers were called around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday to Conway’s home, where they found family members giving the infant girl CPR. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Leaf-Chronicle reported that arrest warrants indicate the baby had injuries consistent with being raped. Investigators also said she died of injuries suffered when a cord was wrapped around her neck.



The warrants said that Conway confessed to both crimes during an interview with police, the newspaper said.

The infant girl’s twin sister was placed in foster care while Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services investigates. A DCS spokesman told the Leaf-Chronicle that the department had no prior contact with the family.

Conway’s Facebook page is filled with photos of him and his wife with their daughters. The photos include images of the girls in the hospital immediately after their birth and a photo of his legs in military fatigues, a tiny baby tucked into a pocket on each leg.

According to Conway’s profile, he is a native of Grand Bay, Alabama.

Army officials confirmed that Conway is a combat medic specialist stationed at Fort Campbell, Fox 17 in Nashville reported. Fort Campbell is located on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line between Clarksville and Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

It was not immediately clear how long Conway has been in the military, but neighbors told the news station that the family lived in the home where the slaying took place for a few months.