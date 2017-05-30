It has been a week since a deadly blast killed 22 people who were attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Now her mother is speaking out on social media, saying her daughter had been spending time “in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” Billboard reported.

Joan Grande said in a tweet, “I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester.”

Joan Grande was going backstage at the arena when the explosion happened. ABC News reported that she helped fans get to safety after the blast.

Ariana Grande has put her Dangerous Woman tour on hold until June 7, when she plans to take the stage in France, Variety reported. She will then travel to Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Last week, Ariana Grande announced that she will be holding a benefit concert for victims of the attack, but details have not been released.