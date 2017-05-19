Anthony Weiner to plead guilty in sexting case, reports say

A former Democratic congressman who was brought down over sexting scandals is scheduled to plead guilty Friday.

Anthony Weiner will plead guilty in federal court to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor, two unnamed sources told The New York Times.

>> Read more trending news

Weiner’s expected guilty plea is part of a plea agreement. He was in FBI custody Friday morning after turning himself in, ABC News reported.

Authorities had been investigating claims that Anthony Weiner was exchanging sexually explicit texts with a teen https://t.co/rNM9HUPFdd — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2017

An investigation was launched last September into reports that Weiner had been sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, The Times reported.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner waits to be interviewed while working the phone bank at campaign headquarters on September 9, 2013 in New York City. The city's primary mayoral election is September 10 with the general election scheduled for November 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Close Anthony Weiner Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images Democratic mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner waits to be interviewed while working the phone bank at campaign headquarters on September 9, 2013 in New York City. The city's primary mayoral election is September 10 with the general election scheduled for November 5. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Weiner resigned from Congress in June 2011 after explicit pictures in an unrelated case became public, CNN reported.

