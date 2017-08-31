Another teen goes to hospital with major burns in ‘Hot Water Challenge” 

A 15 year old Arkansas boy suffered first and second-degree burns after his friends heated up water in the microwave and poured it on him while he was sleeping over a friends house Sunday.

The teens mother, Mickey Conrad told Arkansas Matters "During the night, 3 a.m., he woke up to boiling water having been poured on him". Conrad said she contacted the police and hopes whoever did it pays for what they did to her son.

The teenager told a local TV station "I felt this really bad burning in my neck and I woke up and I just started screaming and crying," Instead of taking him to a hospital, the boys so-called friends drove him home.

Mother, Mickey Conrad said said the flesh on his neck was "rolled off" and she immediately took him to the hospital near their home in Little Rock. Watch here in APP https://youtu.be/3r-zFtRfx3c