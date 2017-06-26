The benefits of breastfeeding for both women and their babies have been well-documented in the past. Now, new research shows there’s an even bigger reason to for new mothers to breastfeed.

Previous research has shown that children who are breastfed have lower death rates, less risk of infection and higher IQs.

Studies have also shown breastfeeding can help reduce a woman’s risk of ovarian cancer and diabetes, and help with weight loss.

Still, previous research has resulted in mixed results when it comes to the long-term benefits of breastfeeding on heart health.

A new study from a team of researchers in China and the University of Oxford, however, suggested breastfeeding could reduce a woman’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

The scientists analyzed the health results of more than 289,000 women in China and published their research data in the Journal of the American Heart Association last week.

The data came from a separate study in which the women (almost all mothers and none with cardiovascular disease) provided details about their reproductive history and other lifestyle factors, including smoking habits, obesity, physical activity and more.

