Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
H 85
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
77°
Overcast
H 85° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 85° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 85° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
Close

Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores

Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores
Photo Credit: Getty Images
People stand in front of the store during an Ann Taylor LOFT grand opening at the Chelsea Wrentham Outlet July 26, 2008 in Wrentham, Massachusetts. (Getty Images for Ann Taylor LOFT)

Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Lane Bryant, others closing stores

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores across the country will see some stores closing during the next two years according to the Ascena Retail group which owns the stores.

Ascena Chief executive David Jaffe announced late last week the company definitely plans to close 250 locations, and that another 400 will also be closed unless the company can secure better rental rates for those stores.

Ascena joins a growing list of retailers and restaurants that have announced closures this year. Macy’sKmart, SearsJCPenney and Bebe have all announced store closures

More than 40 Outback, Carrabba’s, Bonefish Grill and Flemings restaurants will be closing by the end of the year, the restaurants’ parent company Bloomin’ Brands Inc. announced in February. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Vodka makes a spash with its ad 
    Vodka makes a spash with its ad 
    Sometimes you have to give the  marketing men and women credit for making us laugh.  Smirnoff Vodka’s ad pokes fun at the debate over Russia and manages to add a twist of lime.
  • Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    Great white makes stunning dive into boat injuring 73-year-old fisherman
    It could have been a scene out of the movie “Jaws.” In a stunning move, a nine-foot great white shark leaped out of the water and dove onto a fishing boat off the coast of New South Wales, injuring a 73-year-old fisherman. In 60 years of fishing, Terry Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he’s never seen anything like it. >> Read more trending news “I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the ABC. “He came right over the top of the motor and then dropped onto the floor,” he said. “There I was on all fours and he’s looking at me and I’m looking at him and then he started to do the dance around and shake and I couldn’t get out quick enough,” Selwood added. >> Related: Teen recovering from terrifying shark attack in Gulf of Mexico The Marine Rescue Unit came to his aid, transporting him to shore where he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injury. Selwood said conditions were clear at the time of the breach, with nothing unusual happening in the water around his boat. >> Related: 25 great white sharks close California beaches, force swimmers ashore “For some unknown reason he just launched himself out of the water and must have come up four feet out of the water to clear my outboard motor and drop straight in the boat.” The shark was hauled off by researchers for a necropsy. As for Selwood, he told the ABC he’ll be out fishing again as soon as possible.  
  • Orlando Ribbon Project: The tribute to Pulse that became a worldwide movement
    Orlando Ribbon Project: The tribute to Pulse that became a worldwide movement
    I started with one roll of rainbow ribbon and box of pins.Orlando resident Ben Johansen was volunteering with an LGBT community center right after the Pulse terror attack and was looking for a way to help. “I didn’t know what else to do with myself because there were so many volunteers that I needed to escape for a second,” Johansen said. “I left and ran to the craft store and just purchased a roll of rainbow ribbon, one roll, and just started making the ribbons for us.” As people showed up to the center with donations, they asked about the rainbow ribbons that the volunteers were wearing. Johansen would make them one as a thank you for their donation and pretty soon, more people were asking where they could get one.  Thus, The Orlando Ribbon Project was born.  “Now all of a sudden, 360,000 ribbons later, it is now a worldwide love and hope movement and I think it’s absolutely beautiful.” Celebrities like Alan Cumings and Jamie Lee Curtis have also donned Johansen’s creation. Thousands are being sent out to countries all over the world, including Russia.  “I know they’re going through some issues over there themselves, but it’s nice to see there’s a little bit of humanity over there as well.”Johansen says he planned to stop making the ribbons after the one year mark of the Pulse terror attack on June 12, but the demand is still there. “I make 100...I get an order for 400 so I don’t see an end is sight,” Johansen laughs. “Which is fine. It just proves to me that there is more humanity out there than inhumanity and it makes me feel better every day.” The Orlando Ribbon Project is hoping that every one will wear their rainbow ribbons on June 12 to show respect for the 49 victims killed and stand in solidarity with Orlando. You can get your ribbon, you can contact the Orlando Ribbon Project at www.orlandoribbonproject.com or send an email to info@orlandoribbonproject.com
  • Honor in Ink 
    Honor in Ink 
    Many in Central Florida woke up last year to news of the massacre at Pulse.  This one year anniversary is remembered by Orlando tatoo artist Robby Chareco.  He quickly learned about what happened with news reports and watching Social Media.  He was stunned.  Later a friend who works as a dispatcher and took some of the 911 calls that night asked for a tatoo.   “That’s what tattooing does, it transorms the tragedy into an art piece.”   Chareco gave her splashes of rainbow color on her ankle surrounded by the outline of a 911 dispatcher’s headset.   Others wanted their own memories.  Chareco and other tatto shops including The Devine Canvas and it’s owner Roly,  decided to donate the profits from any Pulse tatoos.  Chareco is not sure how much money the inkwork raised, four or five thousand dollars  was donated to the One Orlando Fund.  But that was not the point.  “You see something beautiful growing from something ugly.”   Other shops including Anarchy Tatoos and Art Co. didn’t want any money.  They gave their Pulse or LGBT themed tatoos away for free.
  • Pulse nightclub shooting, one year later: Memories forever etched on Orlando
    Pulse nightclub shooting, one year later: Memories forever etched on Orlando
    In the dark of the morning on June 12, 2016, a shot rang out. Then another, and another, and another. Bullets were tearing through Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and at first, clubgoers didn’t know what was happening. But then the terror of what became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history set in and people started to scream. They started to run. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV It was 2:15 a.m. and people were on the floor – some dead, some dying – while the gunman continued to fire. People in the club that morning described a hellish scene lit, almost as if in slow motion, by a strobe light. By the time the attack was over, 49 people were dead, dozens were injured and Orlando would never be the same. WFTV’s Daralene Jones was startled awake that morning by a phone call from a friend in Houston who had seen posts about the shooting on social media. >> On WFTV.com: Bios of the Pulse nightclub shooting victims As she made her way to the office in the dark, Jones was hit by a flood of emotion. “The drive on the highway is foggy; I remember being scared,” she said. “I didn’t know if there was a shooter on the loose. “I remember floods of law enforcement passing me and that’s how I knew this was major.” WFTV reporter Julie Salomone was one of the first on the scene and saw the chaos, terror and sadness firsthand. “My most vivid memory of Pulse is meeting a mother on the sidewalk near Orlando Regional Medical Center,” Salomone said. “It was right as the events were unfolding. She was next to a few others who told me they just escaped the club.” >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead With a hint of uncertainty in her voice, Salomone reported from the scene as victims’ family members arrived at Pulse, hoping their loved ones were OK. “This mother had spoken to her daughter who said she was shot inside the club,” Salomone said. “Her daughter would later turn out to be the youngest victim, 18-year-old Akyra Murray. “Her mother sent me a text message after she learned her daughter had died. I could see the worry in that mother’s eyes. It was easy for me to picture my own mother and frantic she would be.” WFTV reporter Karla Ray had ended a long, busy Saturday shift and remembered hoping that Sunday would be different. “We all left the newsroom around midnight that night saying, ‘I hope tomorrow is a slow day,’” Ray said. “When (my husband) Brandon’s phone rang around 5 a.m., and I heard (WFTV executive producer) Jason (Balthazar’s) voice ask for me, I thought it was him playing a joke. “As soon as I heard his voice, I knew it was serious.” Jones said she was still haunted by the worry in Christine Leinonen’s voice as she spoke from Orlando Regional Medical Center, hoping that her son, Christopher, was safe. “During our coverage that morning, even as I sat on the anchor desk going from reporter to news conference to the scene, I prayed for her,” Jones said. “I prayed for her son. I wanted him to be alive. He was her only child. >> IMAGES: Newspaper front pages reflect Orlando massacre “Unfortunately, we could later learn that he did not survive.” “I’m the mother of an only son,” Jones continued. “My husband is an only son. My heart hurt, and still does, for her. “And my heart aches for the person who had to tell Ms. Leinonen that her only son was killed.” WFTV reporter Field Sutton remembers being at Parliament House Sunday evening when an impromptu candlelight vigil took place. “The club’s largest dance floor was silent. The lights were off and it was packed wall-to-wall with people who didn’t know what else to do,” he said. “They told me they came to Parliament House because they weren’t sure how else to respond, where else to go.” It was only after the people at Parliament House started to file out and someone thanked Sutton for being there to provide what information was available that the depth of the attack and its aftermath became apparent. >> PHOTOS: Vigils held around the world after Orlando shooting “I think sometimes in the news business, we take for granted the access we have to information,” he said. “It was then that I realized how helpless so many people felt in this community as they waited to hear the next name released of someone who died. “Hoping and praying the next name would be a stranger instead of a loved one. And then wondering whether it was wrong to hope to hear it was someone else’s loved one who died. “Thinking about the scale on which that was happening was mind-blowing,” he added. “I’ve never empathized with friends and neighbors more completely than in the moments after that interaction.” Reporter Cuthbert Langley started at WFTV the day after the attack and remembered how helpless he felt in the chaos. “I remember standing on Orange Avenue that day,” he said. “It wasn’t a street; it was more of a parking lot, filled with countless people, the hums of dozens of generators and the glare from so many lights. >> The 10 worst mass shootings in U.S. history “As I was standing there on a platform to get above some of the tents … I had a brief moment of, ‘Where the hell am I?’ “I felt guilty. Guilty because I didn’t know anyone who was at Pulse that night. Guilty because I didn’t go through the panic. Guilty because I was ‘too new’ to Orlando to be impacted.” Langley was numb that day, but when he saw Orlando pull together in the wake of the attack, that changed. “I was explaining to (a woman at the scene) that I had just moved to Orlando, and her reaction was what you’d expect,” Langley said. “I was telling her how amazed I was to see how strong this community was and she asked a question that has stuck with me a year later: ‘Do you have a community here?’ ‘No,’ I said. “She didn’t hesitate,” Langley continued. “She reached over and gave me the type of hug usually reserved for best friends who have known each other for years. She said, ‘I’m your community today.’ “She asked me how I was feeling. This is quite personal to share, but I am gay. I have spent many nights in clubs like Pulse, celebrating the freedom to be myself,” Langley said. “I was numb to think of what happened in a ‘safe place’ for many people. And just hearing a good person, a stranger nonetheless, authentically interested in how I was doing, made me cry.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.