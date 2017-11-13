The month marking heart health may be still months away, but the American Heart Association and The Children’s Heart Foundation are looking for help now.

They’re looking for anyone who can knit or crochet to make red hats for babies born in February.

They’re spearheading the initiative called “Little Hats, Big Hearts.”

The hats will help send a message to parents to live “heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same.”

The groups are also helping raise awareness about congenital heart defects.

If you would like to help, click here and select your state or area to get in touch with local groups. If you don’t know how to knit or crochet, you can also donate yarn to the cause. You can also find patterns and a list of baby-acceptable yarns.



Little Hats, Big Hearts started in 2014 and collected 300 hats that first year in Chicago. It has since expanded to 40 states.