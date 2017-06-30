Ambulance crew stops to help 98-year-old woman mow lawn

An ambulance crew in Texas that was between calls Wednesday made an impromptu stop to help a resident with some yard work.

That resident was 98-year-old Margaret Durham. Neighbors said Durham is very independent and always cuts her own grass.

But Wednesday, while navigating a difficult part of the lawn in the oppressive Texas heat, Durham accepted help from the EMTs, telling them they were "angels sent from heaven."

The ambulance crew said that between emergency calls they help out residents in need.

While Durham allowed the crew to finish mowing the lawn, she declined help in putting the mower away.

The EMTs said they'll check-in on Durham the next time they're in the neighborhood.