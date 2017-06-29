Amazon Prime Day 2017: When is it; what's on sale?

Amazon is promising “amazing deals” this year in advance of its annual Prime Day.

Prime Day, a day of shopping for deeply discounted items, takes place over a 30-hour period this year. Beginning at 9 p.m. ET on July 10, the sale will run until 3 a.m. ET on July 12. However, dedicated shoppers can get a jump on some bargains as Amazon is starting sales related to Prime Day on July 5.

Here’s a schedule of pre-sale days and what’s being offered:

July 5: Alexa voice shopping

July 6: Amazon Music

July 7: Amazon Video

July 8: Everyday Essentials

July 9: Amazon Reading

How do you shop the sale? You need to be a member of Amazon Prime. Or, if you are not a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and use that trial membership to shop.

How do you keep up with the sales? Download the free Amazon App. Once you download it, you can go to “Today’s Deals,” then click “Upcoming” and you will be able to see all the deals 24 hours before they are offered.

If you click “Watch this deal,” the app will send an alert when that deal is starting.

Amazon is encouraging shoppers to create a shopping list of items they are interested in. Should those items go on sale during the event, Prime members will be notified.

If you’re feeling a bit guilty during your shopping spree, Amazon has something for that, too. The company will donate a percentage of the price of all eligible purchases to the charitable organization of your choice.

What will be on sale? According to Amazon, more than 100,000 items will be on sale during the event.

Televisions will be a popular buy as in the past, according to the company. “Prime Day will include amazing TV deals, with a variety of great brands including the all new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition. Amazon is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory but once again, the TV deals will likely sell out.”

You will also be able to find deals on unlocked phones from Alcatel, BLU, Moto and Nokia.

You can also get four months of Amazon’s streaming music service for .99 cents.

The company is offering up to 40 percent off book titles with a Kindle Unlimited subscription. The subscription offers access to more than a million book titles. The books can be read on any smart device.

Anything new? Here’s what’s new for this Prime Day sale, according to Amazon: Explore deals you’re into - Find deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes. From pet lovers to gardeners and techies to artists – find your deals even faster.

Voice shopping - There will be even more Alexa-exclusive deals for members with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet.

Watch a deal - The Amazon App allows early deal watching in every country. Preview, track, and shop deals while at home or on the go with deal alerts on the Amazon App. Learn more at amazon.com/watched.

Amazon global store - Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store.

“Our members love Prime Day and we have been thrilled by the response over the last two years. It is inspiring us to make it even better this year for Prime members,” said Amazon Prime vice president Greg Greeley.

For more information, click on the Amazon Prime Day 2017 Insider’s Guide.

