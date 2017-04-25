Amateur Florida python hunters can win prizes

Catch a snake, win a shirt. And perhaps more.
That’s the pitch being made by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which on Monday introduced a “Python Pickup Program.” According to the Tampa Bay Times, anyone who captures a python in the wild can submit a photo of the snake they caught in order to win.
Each amateur snake-snatcher will receive a "Python Pickup" T-shirt and be entered into a drawing for prizes that include “snake hooks, custom engraved Yeti tumblers, Plano sportsman's trunks, GoPro cameras and Badlands backpacks,” according to a news release issued by the agency.
Next month's prizes include a $100 gas card, the Times reported.
On the last Friday of each month, wildlife officials will draw two or three raffle tickets for the monthly prizes. Next spring, they will choose a grand prize winner, who will be awarded a lifetime hunting permit.
