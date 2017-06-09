Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 87
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Clear
H 87° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    75°
    Morning
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 87° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Amanda Bynes is three years sober and ready to make comeback
Close

Amanda Bynes is three years sober and ready to make comeback

Amanda Bynes is three years sober and ready to make comeback
Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - JUNE 05: Actress Amanda Bynes arrives at the 2011 MTV Movie Awards at Universal Studios' Gibson Amphitheatre on June 5, 2011 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Amanda Bynes is three years sober and ready to make comeback

By: Alex Carrigan, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

After a string of infamous incidents earlier this decade, former child star Amanda Bynes has finally emerged ready to come back into the spotlight. According to People magazine, the actress has spent the last three years getting sober and working on her health.

>> Read more trending news

Bynes, in an interview with Hollyscoop, said: “I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again.”

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Actress Amanda Bynes and attorney Gerald Shargel appear at Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. Bynes is facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana in relation to her arrest on May 23, 2013. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
Close

Amanda Bynes

Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Actress Amanda Bynes and attorney Gerald Shargel appear at Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. Bynes is facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana in relation to her arrest on May 23, 2013. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

After a series of incidents, including two hit-and-run charges and two DUI arrests, Bynes has worked to get her act together, saying, “I hike, I go spinning -- take spinning classes -- and I feed the homeless.”

Bynes also revealed that she’s been attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, learning to sew and hopes to “start a clothing line in the future.”

“I am really loving school,” Bynes wrote on Twitter last year, “and I feel that I am learning a lot. I enjoy all of my classes and my teachers are excellent.”

The 31-year-old actress also told Hollyscoop that she plans to get back into acting by doing “maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • OneBlood Orlando holding donation drives this weekend in honor of Pulse survivors
    OneBlood Orlando holding donation drives this weekend in honor of Pulse survivors
    “I bled out for over 3 hours,” said Pulse survivor Jeff Xavier, who was shot in the neck, stomach and legs during the June 12 terror attack at the nightclub last year. “I later learned that I received blood from over 40 donors.” It was because of those blood donations that Xavier and other Pulse survivors are still alive today.  Around 28,000 units of blood were donated the week of Pulse. More than 400 of those donations saved the lives of the injured. But since the tragedy, donations have dropped off. According to Dan Eberts with OneBlood, of the 10,000 first time donors who gave during the week of  Pulse, only 25 percent have donated again in the past year.  'Sometimes it takes a tragedy for people to think about blood needs, but every day there are patients and families who get second chances because of blood donors.” With the one year mark of the Pulse shooting approaching, OneBlood is holding several donation drives this weekend across the state, including Central Florida. Eberts says it’s even more important to have blood on hand BEFORE a tragedy strikes. “Truly the silent heroes of that tragedy were the people who gave two and three days ahead of time to make sure we had a safe, available, and affordable blood supply on the shelf to save lives that day.” For information on where you can donate this weekend, CLICK HERE.
  • Firefighters honored for Pulse
    Firefighters honored for Pulse
    Orange county fire rescue last night honored the crews that responded to the Pulse nightclub shooting last year.  41 firefighters, dispatchers and paramedics responded to the shooting. Crews were honored with merit and distinguished awards.   Orange County Mayor Theresa Jacobs reminding the audience one of the shooting victims was on his way to becoming a firefighter.  Orlando Police say they plan to be out in force over the weekend and Monday for the Pulse anniversary events.
  • Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    Mom shoots, kills intruder who broke into apartment, police say
    An Indiana woman who was home alone with her four children Wednesday afternoon shot and killed a 19-year-old man who broke into their home, police said.  The Indianapolis woman told police that she heard the sound of someone breaking into the apartment around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to WISH-TV. When she went to investigate the noise, she saw the intruder in the home. She fired at the man, killing him as he stood just inside the doorway of the apartment, police said.  The woman and the children, all of whom are under the age of 7, were not injured, the news station reported. >> Read more trending news Police identified the dead man as Michael Hawkins. A man at the scene who identified himself as Hawkins’ father told WISH-TV that his son went by the nickname Lucky. WXIN-TV in Indianapolis reported that a neighbor said she heard the gunshots and saw a man running away from the apartment complex immediately after the shooting. A second person drove away, though police have not confirmed if either person is considered a suspect in the case.  Wednesday’s shooting was the second time in two days that an Indianapolis homeowner shot and killed an intruder. A man killed Derrick Johnson Jr., 18, early Tuesday morning after the teen broke into his home through a window, WXIN-TV reported.  The man’s wife and 3-year-old child were home with him at the time of the break-in.  It was not immediately clear if charges were being considered in either case. An Indianapolis Metro Police Department spokesman said residents have a right to protect themselves in their homes. “It is disheartening that we see burglaries resulting in death, but we live in Indiana and it’s legal for people to have guns to protect themselves,” Officer Aaron Hamer said. 
  • Boy dies after falling out window of home, police say
    Boy dies after falling out window of home, police say
    A Virginia boy fell to his death Wednesday through a window of his home, police said. The 3-year-old boy was playing in an upstairs room, and leaned on an open window that had a screen, WUSA reported. The screen gave way when the boy leaned on it, and the boy fell out the window, police said. >> Read more trending news The child was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities believe the incident was an accident. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a 2015 report that approximately eight children age 5 and younger die each year as a result of falling out of windows, and approximately 3,300 children are injured. Window guards are recommended to prevent these types of accidents.
  • Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son
    Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son
    An Oregon man is preparing for the expansion of his family next month, when he is due to give birth to his first child.  Trystan Reese, 34, of Portland, is transgender. He and his partner, Biff Chaplow, were already parents to Chaplow’s niece and nephew, who the couple adopted six years ago.  Now Reese, who was born biologically female and chose to keep his reproductive organs when he transitioned, is pregnant with a baby boy, according to KATU in Portland.  Reese told the news station that the doctors he and Chaplow sought advice from gave the green light for the couple to have a child. Reese, who has been on male hormones for about a decade, had to stop the medication when the couple began trying to conceive.  “We know it’s not traditional, but we hope that people will see that this is just another way how love shows up in the world,” Reese told KATU.  The couple told KATU that their children, Riley and Hailey, are excited to have a baby brother. The family first caught the public eye after being profiled on the parenting podcast “The Longest Shortest Time.” The show describes the family’s podcast series, titled “The Accidental Gay Parents,” as an “audience fave.” The show is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A event with the couple on June 16.  Chaplow and Reese, who suffered a miscarriage about six months before he became pregnant with their unborn son, said they have complete support in the pregnancy from friends and family but have dealt with negative comments online, where Reese writes on Facebook about his experience being pregnant.  They use extra caution when out in public, Reese told KATU.  “Nobody is so rude to say anything,” he said. “I try to layer when I go to the store to stave off any negativity that would happen.” “As pregnancy has progressed, it’s obvious that this isn’t just a guy with a beer belly,” Chaplow told the news station.  In a video he posted to the couple’s Facebook page, Biff and I, in March, Reese talked about how he reconciles being pregnant with his gender. He also explained that while a lot of transgender men and women feel an urgent need to radically change their body to align with their gender, he is content with his body the way it is. “I think my body is awesome. I feel like it’s a gift to have been born with the body that I did, and I made the necessary changes so that I could keep living in it, both through hormones and through other body modifications,” Reese said.  He said he is all right with being a man who has a uterus.  “I don’t feel like it makes me any less of a man. I just happen to be a man who is able to carry a baby,” he said.  The majority of the responses to the video were positive, though there were a few people who voiced opposition to the pregnancy. One commenter insisted that Reese is a woman. “Your poor baby, born to a mother who thinks they’re a man, therefore that child will never have a mother,” she wrote. Another commenter said that only women have babies and that “how you choose to live does not alter biology.” Several people who commented on the page commended Reese and Chaplow’s willingness to share their story, saying that it helped them to understand the couple’s experiences.  “Thank you for sharing this insight,” one woman wrote. “I am working hard to think of gender less as black and white and more as a spectrum, and this gave me a clear example of how this is true.” >> Read more trending stories “I’m not going to lie, but at the beginning, (it) was very hard to understand,” a male commenter wrote. “However, now that I’ve read more, I just want to say congratulations for the beautiful gift of carrying a child. I’ve always wondered now that would feel, so I’m very happy that you are experiencing it. All the best for your beautiful family.” Other commenters practically squealed with delight for the couple, sharing smiley emoji and hearts.  “Love your video. Thanks for making it,” one woman wrote. “I love your body confidence, too. Good luck with your pregnancy.” “Thank you so much for sharing such a personal experience,” another woman told the couple. “You’re an inspiration.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.