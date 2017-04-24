5 alternatives to help you kick your diet soda addiction

With a new study out reporting that diet soda may be linked to increased odds of stroke and dementia, it may be time to kick your diet soda addiction to the curb.

>> Read more trending news

Here are five drinks that might help you replace cans and bottles of your favorite diet sodas:

1. Green tea

Green tea is well-regarded as a healthy drink. Studies have shown it may help reduce the risk of several types of cancer, heart disease, hypertension and kidney stones. Plus, green tea is calorie-free if you have it without milk or sugar and is naturally high in antioxidants.

2. Jeltzer

There are some drinks you can make yourself to replace diet soda, including a mix of juice and seltzer water.

Try a thick, tart juice, such as cranberry, pomegranate or grape as a base, and add seltzer water. Mix one part juice with three parts seltzer to create the light and bubbly concoction.

3. Soy

Soy beverages are naturally sweet and are offered in a variety of flavors, including almond and vanilla. They are a great alternative to milk for those who are lactose intolerant or those who don’t consume dairy. Look for low-fat, unsweetened soy beverages to reduce calories while enjoying a healthy beverage.

4. Detox water

You can make your own detox water at home by mixing fruits with detoxifying properties with water, or you can buy the branded Detoxwater. The beverage maker combines water, agave, fruit juice flavors, aloe vera, stevia and vitamins. While it’s more caloric than making a batch of detox water at home, it’s not a bad runner-up if you don’t have time to make it yourself.

5. Sparkling water

This alternative is healthier than soda, and the bubbly drink can be purchased in different flavors. San Pellegrino is one of the most popular brands that offers the drink, as is LaCroix, which bills itself as the only sparkling water that is sodium free.