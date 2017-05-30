Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport on Tuesday for reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

The Orlando Police Department says the suspect has been taken into custody.

Gunman in custody. Everyone is safe. We will brief ASAP at media briefing location. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Earlier, a rental car employee told WFTV he heard what sounded like gunfire, but no shots had been fired, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

There has been no arrest. We will post updates https://t.co/ViZF2lrUsR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Images posted on social media showed a heavy police presence in the area and passengers were worried about missing flights. The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that all roads to the airport were shut down, with "zero exceptions." Authorities warned people to stay in their vehicles and away from law enforcement officers.

Earlier this year, authorities say an Alaska man killed five people inside a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

