“Infowars” host Alex Jones has released tapes he secretly made of NBC anchor Megyn Kelly interviewing him for a story set to be released this weekend, according to The Hill.

Jones released a two-minute clip as a tease to what he said would be coming in advance of Kelly’s interview that is set to air Sunday evening.

According to the story, the clip includes the NBC News host saying Jones "became very fascinating" to her. Kelly also allegedly said the interview done for "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly,” would not be "some kind of gotcha piece."

“The reason you are interesting to me is because I followed your custody case, and I think you had a very good point about how the media was covering it and for some reason treated you and your family and what was going on as fair game when they never would have done that if you were a mainstream media figure," Kelly said on the tape.

"I saw a different side of you in that whole thing and, you know, you just became very fascinating to me.”

According to Fox News, Jones said in the video he released that he’d “never done this in 22 years, I’ve never recorded another journalist, but I knew it was a fraud, that it was a lie.

“God, she was like, ‘I want to get steaks with you, I’m obsessed with you, oh my God,’ wiggling around in her seat. It was all crap. I knew it was all a lie. I said Sandy Hook happened, and she wouldn’t even put it in the promo pieces. So we’re going to release, oh yea, we’re going to release the pre-interview. And then when they put their fraud out on Sunday — which I’ve asked them not to air because they’re misrepresenting who I am and saying I’m as bad as Saddam Hussein, or Jeffrey Dahmer, or Charles Manson — we’ve got the whole interviews here…We’ve got it all…It’s all going to come out.”

According to a report from The Huffington Post, Kelly also assures Jones she will be “doing a fair interview. I’m still me. I’m not going to go out there and be Barbara Walters.”

The interview is scheduled to air on NBC on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.