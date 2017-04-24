Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 87°
L 68°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Few Clouds
H 87° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    91°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 87° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    93°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 98° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Alex Jones claims 150 sexual partners by the time he was 16
Close

Alex Jones claims 150 sexual partners by the time he was 16

Fast Facts about Radio Host Alex Jones

Alex Jones claims 150 sexual partners by the time he was 16

By: Jonathan Tilove, Austin American-Statesman

In a recent hourlong report, radio show host, filmmaker, writer and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said he was “already a man” by the time he was 16 years old.

>> Read more trending news

A video released by Jones Friday speaks more to his experiences during his teenage years than the topics in the title: “Alex Jones Responds to Sandy Hook Vampire.”

Jones’ assertion that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was, or may have been, a hoax, is probably the most off-putting conspiracy theory he has put forward in a career of conspiracy theorizing -- the one that, more than any other, a lot of people can’t forgive him for.

But the weekend video was way odder and more perplexing than that.

It promised new information about Sandy Hook but never provided any.

Instead, there was this:

When I was 16, I didn’t want to party anymore. I didn’t want to play games anymore.

“I grew up. I’d already been in the fights; all the big rituals. I’d already had probably -- I hate to brag, but I’m not bragging, it’s actually shameful -- probably 150 women. Or more; that’s conservative. I’d already had over 150 women. I’d already been in fights with full-grown men. I was already dating college girls by the time I was 15 years old. I was already a man at 16.”

For a young man growing up in Rockwall, Texas, to have had sex with 150 women – conservatively – by the time he was 16 seems extraordinary.

But, if it’s not true, why would he say it?

And yet, if it is true, why would he say it now?

It’s the first mention of such a claim.

Here’s more on Jones from a March 2010 Nate Blakeslee profile in Texas Monthly:

“Jones, the son of a dentist and a homemaker, grew up in the Dallas exurb of Rockwall and moved to Austin in 1991, where he attended Anderson High School. Jones describes himself as a ‘socially oblivious’ teenager who was more of a reader than a TV watcher.”

And from a March 2011 profile by Alexander Zaitchk in Rolling Stone:

It was in high school that Jones discovered a corrupt, Blue Velvet underbelly to his town. At weekend parties, he watched as off-duty cops dealt pot, ecstasy and cocaine to his friends ... Things came to a head during Jones’ sophomore year, when he was pulled over while driving without a license, a six-pack of beer under the passenger seat. Jones told the cop he was corrupt and had no right to enforce laws.

“‘They brought me to jail,’ Jones says. ‘Afterward, one of the cops told me to wise up, or they’d frame me and send me away’ .... For Jones, the encounter with state hypocrisy was transformative.”

Well, if what Jones said over the weekend is true, Blue Velvet is about right, and he may have had more reasons than some police corruption for leaving town.

From the sound of it, Jones’ experience in Rockwall wasn’t The Last Picture Show. It was the Adult Megaplex.

If what Jones says is true, and Alex, a minor, had sex with more than 150 women, many of them apparently over 18, there might have come a point when it was prudent to get out of town and head to Austin.

Tamir Kalifa/AP
In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones, right, arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones, the right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona, according to a lawyer defending the "Infowars" broadcaster in a child custody battle. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Close

Alex Jones

Photo Credit: Tamir Kalifa/AP
In this Monday, April 17, 2017 photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones, right, arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas. Jones, the right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, is a performance artist whose true personality is nothing like his on-air persona, according to a lawyer defending the "Infowars" broadcaster in a child custody battle. (Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

The only other explanation for what Jones said over the weekend is that Jones is playing a character in this video – that this is an example of his penchant for satire.

But in his video around the 48-minute mark, Jones appears serious in what amounts to an illustrated lecture. He draws stick figure graphics as he speaks, illustrating how modern society has undermined the crucial, age-old natural rites of passage for young men, but how he proved a rare and stirring exception.

While talking about how he had grown up fast, Jones says that unlike his arrested-development friends he had a son by 24. 

Jones turned 24 in 1998. That would that make that son 18 or 19 now. But the son who he is seeking to retain custody of in court is 14. So, if Jones had a son when he was 24, that was another son. That’s completely possible. And, he is, of course, under no obligation to tell writers when they are doing profiles of him that he has another son. However, that’s not a known detail in most coverage of Jones.

It’s just all very perplexing. All the more so because on Friday, Jones issued this statement about the trial:

“Above all this is a private matter. This is about my family and only my family. I have endeavored very faithfully for three years to keep this circumstance confidential for the sake of my children to protect their innocence.

“I urge the press to be respectful and responsible and to show due deference to the process of the law and respect the boundaries defined for this case so that a fair result can be found. As there is a gag/protective order on the trial of the safety, welfare and protection for our children’s private rights and what is in their best interests, I am holding my responses until the end of the trial.”

That does not mean that what he says in the video is a violation of gag order. He does not talk about the details of the child custody case per se – except to say how the media is attempting to use the case against him but only succeeding in driving more traffic to his site than at any time except election week 2016.

Read more at the Austin American-Statesman.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County
    ICE operation rounds up 11 dangerous criminals in Orange County
    Eleven people were arrested in Orange County as part of a statewide Immigration and Customs Enforcement effort aimed at what ICE called 'criminal aliens'.   During an unnamed operation between April 18th-21,  agents rounded up and arrested 76 people state wide.   According to ICE, 57 of the suspects have felony convictions ranging from sexual battery to child sex crimes, other sex crimes, to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drug violations.   Some were arrested on less serious charges, many of those arrested will be deported.   Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they will likely be making more arrests.
  • Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen is registered sex offender
    Sanford man accused of kidnapping, raping teen is registered sex offender
    Police say Samuel Lee Hardy Jr was arrested Tuesday in connection with a February kidnapping and sexual battery in Sanford.   According to detectives, Hardy approached a 15 year old girl walking in the parking lot of a Sanford Walmart store and forced her into his vehicle at knife point. 'Hardy then drove the victim to an area near Washington Oaks, where he forced the victim to engage in sexual intercourse with him.'  Investigators said results from a sexual battery kit returned a positive identification for Hardy, who was previously sentenced to six years in prison for having sex with minors.   Records show Hardy had checked in with his probation officer just last week and is supposed to be on sex offender probation until 2025.   Hardy told detectives that he didn't remember having sex with the victim and later said it was consensual.   Wednesday, he was charged with forced sexual battery with a weapon on a victim 12 years or older, kidnapping and two counts of violation of probation.
  • 2-year-old bound with tape at Charlotte day care, police report says
    2-year-old bound with tape at Charlotte day care, police report says
    A 2-year-old’s arms and mouth were bound with packaging tape by her day care teacher, according to a police report that WSOC obtained. WSOC reporter Ken Lemon spoke to the child’s mother who filed a police report on the incident at The Children of America Education and Childcare Centers in the University area. The 2-year-old’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said that she found out about the incident three weeks ago when an employee walked by a classroom and saw the little girl in a corner with her hands bound by several pieces of tape and tape covering her mouth. The mother said the employee was so stunned she asked another employee to look into the class and witness the incident. “You are not going to get away with torturing my child,” the mother said. She said her child’s teacher had been at the day care for a few months and got upset. “She said my daughter wouldn’t be still and listen to what she was saying,” the mother said. The mother claims that’s when the teacher wrapped packing tape around her child’s wrists and over her mouth. The mother said administrators told her what happened the next day and fired the teacher. But the mother said that’s not enough, and that the teacher should face charges. Statement issued by The Mintz Fraade Law Firm, representing Children of America: 'This is in response to the recent inquiry pertaining to an incident at the Children of America childcare center in Charlotte. Please be advised that as a licensed child care provider in the State of North Carolina, Children of America must adhere to strict state mandated guidelines. Specifically, with regard to this recent incident with which you are inquiring about, Children of America took immediate, appropriate action as mandated and pursuant to Children of America's internal policies and procedures which included the termination of the employee. Children of America cannot comment any further on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.' She waited three weeks for the day care to report the incident to police. She said when that didn’t happen, she called police. The executive vice president for the school said that what happened is upsetting. He said teachers go through training and are told they can take a break any time the stress gets too high. He said administrators will also reinforce procedures for teachers. The executive vice president added that the day care took swift and appropriate action and that the staff notified child services and state licensing agencies, which is the day care’s protocol. [LINK: NC Division of Child Development and Early Education report] WSOC checked the Division of Child Development records on the five-star facility and learned that three years ago, a 2-year child was left unsupervised for more than 30 minutes. The division discovered in 2015 that criminal records weren’t complete for all staff members. The state also found that a 2-year-old child was picked up by the arms and dropped on the floor in 2015. 
  • Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Missing woman found in well hole in neighbor’s shed; man charged with kidnapping
    Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after authorities found a missing woman trapped inside his shed. >> Read more trending news Jennifer Elliot was reported missing just after midnight Wednesday and was found around 4 a.m. after residents heard her cries coming from a shed on Central Avenue in Blanchester.  Police went to the 100 block of Central Avenue after a neighbor reported hearing screams coming from the property. Once authorities arrived, they entered a shed in the backyard and found a woman in a well hole covered by multiple objects. Authorities arrested Dennis Dunn on kidnapping charges after a four-hour standoff with Blanchester police. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.  Elliot was taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police said officers saw no obvious signs of physical trauma to Elliott. Police said Elliot had previously reported that Dunn harassed her. Elliott and Dunn live on the same street. Elliot filed a report with police in October after she said she got harassing phone calls and texts from Dunn. Elliott declined to participate in any prosecution of Dunn in that case. Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said Dunn has a history of mental illness.
  • Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    Check your change jar for rare penny worth up to $85,000 
    A rare coin, the 1943 copper wheat penny, also known as the Wheat Cent, is worth a pretty penny these days, selling for up to $85,000 at auction. >> Read more trending news That’s according to the online coin value service CoinTrackers, which said the pennies are so valuable because so few were made and they were released by mistake. The Wheat Cent is made mostly from copper, but steel versions were issued during World War II, CoinTrackers said on its website. Because the 1943 coin was mistakenly minted of copper instead of steel and released, its value skyrocketed. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here Coin experts have suggested the mistake occurred when copper plates were either tested or left among the steel plates from 1942, KTRK-TV reported. A penny worth $85,000 may sound astronomical, but consider that in 2012 a 1943 Lincoln penny sold for $1 million at auction.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.