Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
H 88
L 73

!
Traffic
Breaking News:

I-95 SB shut down at SR 520 in Brevard due to smoke from brush fire 

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
78°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 88° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 88° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Alec Baldwin to reprise ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression
Close

Alec Baldwin to reprise ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression

Alec Baldwin to reprise ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Actor Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump during a "We Stand United" anti-Trump rally on January 19, 2017 in New York City. Thousands of people gathered outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan to protest on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States. Baldwin regularly impersonates Trump on "Saturday Night Live.". (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin to reprise ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

NEW YORK -  After saying he may be stepping away from his popular impressions of the 45th president, Alec Baldwin is now saying he’ll be back portraying Donald Trump on the next season of “Saturday Night Live.”

>> Read more trending news

Baldwin told CNN, “Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it.”

The 59-year-old actor was in New York City to promote his new movie “Blind.”

He was also the focus of an upcoming Spike TV roast, which was taped Sunday night. Robert DeNiro, Julianne Moore and Tracy Morgan were among stars and friends who mentioned Baldwin’s impression during their segments of the event, CNN reported. The roast will air on July 9 on Spike.

Earlier this year, Baldwin said he wasn’t sure if he was going to be back on “SNL” because he thought that the impression was becoming too much for the audience.

Baldwin has hosted “SNL” a record 17 times. The show has been on the air since 1975.

Close

Alec Baldwin to reprise ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression

Related

WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s 3-year-old daughter nails dad’s Trump impression

Alec Baldwin reveals Trump was invited to appear with him on ‘SNL’
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Huge brush fire in Brevard County closes parts of I-95
    Huge brush fire in Brevard County closes parts of I-95
    Smoke from a large brush fire burning near west Cocoa caused Florida Highway Patrol  to close a portion of Interstate 95 early Tuesday.  Troopers closed I-95 from West King Street (State Road 520) to South Fiske Boulevard because of the blaze, which was ignited Monday afternoon by lightning near Tucker Lane. The fire is estimated at 700 to 800 acres.
  • Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
    Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump travel ban
    The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would listen to arguments surrounding President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban during its October sitting. >> Read more trending news
  • Body found in locked Walmart bathroom that employees assumed was out of order for days
    Body found in locked Walmart bathroom that employees assumed was out of order for days
    Police say the body of a woman was found Monday inside a family bathroom at an Oklahoma Walmart. At this time, police are not sure how long the woman was in the bathroom at the Sand Springs store. >> Read more trending news According to police, employees assumed that the family bathroom was out of order because it was locked. Employees placed an out-of-order sign on the door that remained there through the weekend. On Monday, employees unlocked the bathroom door and found the woman.  Sand Springs Police say their preliminary investigation shows nothing suspicious about the woman's death.
  • WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s 3-year-old daughter nails dad’s Trump impression
    WATCH: Alec Baldwin’s 3-year-old daughter nails dad’s Trump impression
    Actor Alec Baldwin’s career has seen a huge boost since he began portraying President Donald J. Trump last year on “Saturday Night Live,” and it appears that “SNL” fans are not the only ones who are watching.  Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, prior to “SNL’s” season finale, to post a short video of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Carmen, talking with her father about the upcoming show. >> Read more trending news “Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria Baldwin asks from behind the camera.  “Sa-doo-day,” Carmen responds.  “Then we go like this with our hands,” Alec Baldwin says in his Trump voice, hands waving in front of him. “And we say, ‘Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. OK everybody, it’s Saturday.’” Carmen, her eyes and face scrunched up to match Baldwin’s, watches her father’s face and, waving her own little hands, repeats each thing he says in a gravelly voice. She giggles in his arms at the end as Baldwin dissolves into laughter.  More than 220,000 people have viewed the video since it was posted Saturday. Most of those who commented on it were blown away by the cuteness.  “Oh my Lord, I’m laughing out loud,” one viewer said. “It’s 12 am….woke my baby…lol.” “This gave me life,” another said. 
  • Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    Teacher accused of sexual contact with 3 students
    A North Carolina math teacher is accused of having sexual contact with multiple students. >> Watch the news report here Erin McAuliffe, a 25-year-old math teacher from Rocky Mount, reportedly was fired from her job at Rocky Mount Preparatory School after accusations surfaced that she had sexual contact with three students away from school grounds. >> Teacher allegedly had sex with 4 students, including 2 at same time According to Raleigh's WNCN, McAuliffe was reported to police on May 5 for possible inappropriate relationships with two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship with student smiles in mugshot She reportedly was fired from her job May 8 and was officially charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor by June 8. >> Teacher accused of improper relationship smiled because she is innocent, lawyer says “I was really surprised,” Felicia Russel told the station after learning of the allegations. “I thought that women teachers were getting smarter and better.” >> Read more trending news McAuliffe had been behind bars at Carteret County Jail but was let out on $20,000 bond. She will have her first day in court on Monday.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.