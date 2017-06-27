Alec Baldwin to reprise ‘SNL’ Donald Trump impression

After saying he may be stepping away from his popular impressions of the 45th president, Alec Baldwin is now saying he’ll be back portraying Donald Trump on the next season of “Saturday Night Live.”

Baldwin told CNN, “Yeah, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it.”

The 59-year-old actor was in New York City to promote his new movie “Blind.”

He was also the focus of an upcoming Spike TV roast, which was taped Sunday night. Robert DeNiro, Julianne Moore and Tracy Morgan were among stars and friends who mentioned Baldwin’s impression during their segments of the event, CNN reported. The roast will air on July 9 on Spike.



Earlier this year, Baldwin said he wasn’t sure if he was going to be back on “SNL” because he thought that the impression was becoming too much for the audience.

Baldwin has hosted “SNL” a record 17 times. The show has been on the air since 1975.