Alaska Airlines to host eclipse-chasing flight in August

Alaska Airlines will be chasing the first coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in United States history since 1918.

On August 21, a special charter flight for select astronomy enthusiasts and eclipse chasers will allow passengers to see the eclipse from more than 35,000 feet above the earth.

The flight will depart Portland at 7:30 a.m. and fly off the coast of Oregon, allowing passengers on board to be among the first of millions to witness the eclipse.

Though the flight is invitation-only, Alaska Airlines is giving one person and a guest a chance to win a seat on the flight. The contest begins July 21 on Alaska Airlines' social media channels.

While the partial eclipse will be visible from all over North America, the total eclipse will only be visible from specific locations across the United States.

The airline said flights to the prime Pacific Northwest viewing destinations of Redmond, Oregon, and Sun Valley, Idaho, during the week of the eclipse are already filling up.