To everyone’s surprise, US Capitol Police Special Agent Daniel Bailey took the mound at this year’s Congressional Baseball Game and threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Bailey is still on crutches, but threw out the first pitch anyway. He was greeted by — and exited to — roars of applause.

US Capitol Police officer David Bailey, injured in attack, throws the first pitch at the #CongressionalBaseballGame @LivePdFans. pic.twitter.com/U3XeA2Gd6L — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) June 15, 2017

He was injured in yesterday’s shooting at a practice for today’s game in Alexandria, Virginia.

Yesterday Special Agent Bailey was shot protecting our politicians. Today, he threw out the first pitch at congressional softball game ⚾️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6cTaXoU4tw — MC Barrett (@mc_barrett) June 15, 2017

He and two other US Capitol Police special agents Crystal Griner and Henry Cabrera — were assigned to the security detail of Rep. Steve Scalise’s (R, LA-01).

Heroic Capitol Hill police officer David Bailey, shot while saving lives yesterday, throws out 1st pitch at Congressional baseball game. pic.twitter.com/HVTSsxVam8 — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) June 15, 2017

Their actions yesterday morning have been celebrated for saving lives and preventing a shooting from becoming a massacre.

Special Agent Crystal Griner and Rep. Steve Scalise remain hospitalized. President Donald Trump visited them at the Medstar Washington Hospital Center last night.