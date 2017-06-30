Kierstynn Foster Rozema was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 16 and defeated the cancer after undergoing two years of treatment at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Six years after the diagnosis, Kierstynn visited the hospital on June 17, her wedding day, with groom Daniel Rozema and their entire wedding party, ABC News reported.

They arrived at the hospital in a white limousine and posed for wedding photos in front of a mural in the lobby, a special area for Kierstynn and her family.

“We spent a lot of time in that nook,” Bret Foster, her father, told ABC News. “It’s where we congregated quite a bit if we weren’t in her room.”

The newlyweds and their wedding party were joined by James Fahner and Beth Kurt, the doctors who treated her leukemia, ABC News reported.

“She contacted her medical team here and said the day just wouldn’t seem complete without a stop to the hospital where she had so many caregivers, and really extended family, who cared for her,” said Fahner, the hospital’s division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology. “We joke we’re the family [our patients] never wanted to be a part of, but we’re grateful to be there to help when needed.”

Kierstynn finished treatment in August 2013 during her freshman year at Hope College, the same place she met Daniel. The pair got engaged last year, the weekend before they graduated, ABC News reported.

The visit was special for not only Kierstynn and her family, but also for the doctors.

“There were lots of tears and lots of hugs and mostly lots of smiles for sure,” Fahner said. “To be part of the full circle of life for these remarkably brave people is a huge privilege.”