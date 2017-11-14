2 adults found dead, baby alive in crib inside Pennsylvania home

Two people were found dead and a baby was found alive Monday inside a Pennsylvania home in what has become a double homicide investigation.

>> Watch the news report here



A grandfather made the discovery about 3:30 p.m. at the home on West Fifth Street in North Vandergrift, police said.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office identified the adults as Dawayne Klingensmith, 29, and Heather Swiklinski, 22. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

>> Read more trending news

A 17-month-old baby was in a crib and was unharmed, authorities said.

Investigators said gunshots were fired prior to the discovery and weapons were found.

Pennsylvania State Police said they are searching for a suspect, but provided no further details.



>> Visit WPXI.com for the latest on this developing story