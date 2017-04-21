Chances are, it’s been years since you attended summer camp.
If you’re looking to relive the glory days, it’s not too late.
According to WILX, Camp No Counselors is the first adults-only summer camp, and it will debut in Michigan in June.
The camp will take place June 22-25 in the Manistee National Forest in Newaygo, Michigan.
Crafts, sports, ukelele lessons, sailing, tubing, friendship bracelet making, ziplining and water-skiing are among the activities included, according to the camp’s official website.
The camp also promises nightly parties, an open bar and tasty meals -- an upgrade from traditional camp food.
Accommodations, activities, food and alcohol are included in registration fees.
Camp No Counselors also has camp locations near Boston, Austin, New York, Florida, Seattle, Nashville and three Canadian cities, among other U.S. cities.
Applicants must be 21 years or older and can register as individuals or with a group.
Learn more at CampNoCounselors.com.
