Adele: ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again’

As Adele wraps up her latest tour, the singer has suggested to fans that it might be her last.
According to Rolling Stone, the 29-year-old recording artist inserted a handwritten note into programs at Wednesday night’s concert at Wembley Stadium in London.
>> Related: Adele breaks Grammy Award in two
The note detailed Adele’s feelings about touring.
“Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well,” she wrote. “I’m a real homebody, and I get so much joy in the small things ... I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live.”
Adele, who was born in London, said she hopes her last performances will be in the city.
“I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again, and so I want my last time to be at home,” she said Wednesday.
But she promised to continue to release new music.
>> Related: Adele says she's 'off to have a baby' after finishing US tour
“I will always write music, and I will always put it out. And I hope that you’re always here,” she told the crowd, according to Yahoo. “I might never see you again at a live show. Who knows? But I will remember this for the rest of my life.”
Adele’s tour, which has spanned 15 months, finishes July 2.
Photo by Traci @tracii_m Translation by @wannabeadkins Adele @Adele's letter from her your book! "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" Adele #Adele #Adelettes #AdeleLive2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself