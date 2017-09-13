Listen Live
Hurricane Irma:

SHOCK: 6 patients left to die in hot south Florida nursing home after Irma power loss

National
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/Getty Images
Recording artist Adam Levine (L) and model Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo expecting baby No. 2

By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are becoming parents for the second time.

>> Read more trending news

Entertainment Tonight reported that Prinsloo, 28, shared a bikini photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “ROUND 2.....”.

ROUND 2.....

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

Prinsloo and Levine, 38, are already parents to daughter Dusty Rose, who will turn 1 Sept. 21.

Levine, the model’s husband and lead singer of Maroon 5, has yet to publicly speak about the news, but it’s safe to say he’s just as excited as Prinsoloo.

Read More
