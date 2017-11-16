15-acre crystal-clear lagoon to be built in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A resort and 15-acre crystal-clear lagoon is being planned for Orlando's Lake Nona development, officials with the Tavistock Development Company said Wednesday.
Company officials said crews will break ground on the Lake Nona Resort on Lake Nona's southern shore next year. It's expected to open in 2020.
The eight-story resort will feature 250 rooms, 80 condominium units, a spa and a beach volleyball venue.
The resort's lagoon -- one the nation’s largest man-made crystal-clear lagoons -- will be lined with sandy beaches and have the potential to be expanded to more than 20 acres. Visitors will be able to enjoy swimming, sailing and paddle boarding.
The lagoon will be accessible by resort guests and members of the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, company officials said.
First Look at the Iconic Lake Nona Resort featuring a 15-acre Crystal Lagoon. #lakenona— Lake Nona Social (@lakenonasocial) November 16, 2017
Learn More--->>https://t.co/kOeIIJKIeW pic.twitter.com/9kHKeoXdLZ
Expansion plans include luxury condominiums, single-family homes and a beach club along the lagoon, officials said.
The wellness resort will also feature an expansive rooftop lounge and ballroom and several restaurants.
Company officials announced Monday that a water sports park will be built near the Orlando VA Medical Center.
Read more here.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself