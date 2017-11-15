Listen Live
Inside Netflix

About 37 percent of Netflix viewers binge-watch at work. Do you?

By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Netflix makes it easier to catch up on your favorite shows at home without much interruption, but users are bingeing in public places, including at work, according to a new report

»RELATED: How to uncover Netflix's 76000 secret categories

The streaming service recently conducted a study to determine how many people use the platform when they are on the go.

To do so, they surveyed more than 37,000 people across 22 countries, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Italy and South Korea. The SurveyMonkey questionnaire, which targeted the adult online population that watches movies and TV shows via streaming services, was administered between last August and September.

>> Read more trending news

They found that 67 percent of people will risk embarrassment, awkwardness and spoilers to watch content in public. In fact, public binge viewers believe having access to movies or shows while traveling is more important than having food and water. 

Some don’t just binge while commuting. About 37 percent of those surveyed admitted to bingeing at work, 27 percent said they have watched while waiting in line and 12 percent aren't afraid to watch in public restrooms.

Furthermore, about 45 percent of those who watch on the go have spotted someone peeking at their screen. While 18 percent of public binge-watchers have felt embarrassed about what they were watching, 77 percent refused to shut off their film or TV series. 

Additionally, 11 percent of those screen snoopers have had their shows or movies spoiled, and about 25 percent of those that binge watch have been interrupted by strangers who want to have a conversation about what they’re watching. 

»RELATED: Netflix raising prices on two subscription tiers

Want to learn more? Take a look at a few stats below. 

Infographic via Netflix
Photo Credit: Infographic via Netflix

Read more at Netflix

Netflix

Photo Credit: Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images
Read More
