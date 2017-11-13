$100,000 in guns stolen from gun show vendors in Oklahoma

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives are looking for more than 30 guns that were stolen from a couple who attended the Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show over the weekend.

Detectives say that thieves broke into the couple’s trailer and stole a third of their gun collection, worth an estimated $100,000, sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

The couple said they are heartbroken.

One of the victims is a retired Navy commander, and he says his guns are collectibles from several different wars.

Police say the couple did everything they could to keep their guns secure.

The trailer had heavy-duty locks, and it was parked less than a 1 foot from a wall, in an effort to keep anyone from getting inside.