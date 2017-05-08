Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to shed more light on the departure of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Monday in testimony to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
Flynn served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser from the president’s January inauguration until Feb. 13, when he resigned amid controversy over his contact with Russian officials.
The White House said Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Here are some things to know about Flynn:
- Flynn was born in Rhode Island in December 1958.
- Although he worked for the Trump presidential campaign, Flynn is a registered Democrat.
- Flynn came out of retirement to take the position in Trump’s administration.
- Flynn is the shortest-serving national security advisor in America's history, with just 24 days in office.
- Flynn served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency under former President Barack Obama. From July 24, 2012, to Aug. 7, 2014, Flynn held the title of highest-ranking military intelligence officer in the U.S.
- Flynn announced his retirement in 2014, reportedly a result of conflicts over Flynn's management style.
- Flynn served in the U.S. Army for decades. He was commissioned in 1981 as a second lieutenant in military intelligence and went on to serve in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
