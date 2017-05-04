Twitter reacts to House vote to repeal, replace Obamacare

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and pass a replacement bill in a 217-213 vote.

>> Read more trending news

The vote in favor of the American Health Care Act is the biggest step toward dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. Republicans won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago.

>> Related: House passes Obamacare repeal



The bill now faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where even GOP lawmakers say major changes are likely. In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called the House vote "an important step" to repealing Obama's law and said, "Congress will continue to act on legislation to provide more choices and freedom in health care decisions."



The news was greeted with mixed reactions on social media.