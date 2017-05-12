Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, but then-FBI director refused: reports
Close

Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, but then-FBI director refused: reports

Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, but then-FBI director refused: reports

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images

Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, then-FBI director refused: reports

Days after President Donald Trump took office, he met James Comey for dinner to ask whether the FBI director would promise his loyalty to the new president, according to multiple reports. 

>> Read more trending news

Comey refused the request at the January dinner, but vowed to give the president “honesty,” The New York Times reported, citing unidentified associates of Comey.

Later in the dinner, Trump asked again whether Comey would give him loyalty. When the top cop again promised loyalty, Trump asked whether it would be “honest loyalty,” according to The Times.

“You will have that,” Comey said, according to the newspaper.

>> Related: Trump tweets Comey ‘better hope there are no tapes’ of conversations between the two

Comey was fired Tuesday, four years into his role as FBI director. The White House said the termination was prompted by Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal, although sources told The Times that Comey believes his refusal to pledge loyalty to the president ultimately led to his dismissal.

In an interview Thursday with NBC News, Trump disputed the report. He said he met Comey for dinner at the request of the FBI director, who was worried about whether he would keep his job in the new administration. Trump said he was assured three different times that he was not under investigation, despite the FBI’s probe into Russian meddling in the November election.

>> Related: Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now?

However, a former official who spoke with NBC News on the condition of anonymity said Comey “would never have told the president he was not under investigation.”

“(Comey) tried to stay away from (discussing the Russian probe),” the official told NBC News. “He would say, ‘Look, sir, I really can’t get into it, and you don’t want me to.’”

The official also challenged a claim made Thursday by White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said she had heard from multiple FBI employees who praised the president’s decision to fire Comey.

"I doubt five people at the FBI even have the (phone) number of the deputy White House press secretary," the official said.

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
Close

Donald Trump, James Comey

Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump today mocked protesters who gathered for large demonstrations across the U.S. and the world on Saturday to signal discontent with his leadership, but later offered a more conciliatory tone, saying he recognized such marches as a "hallmark of our democracy." (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)
    Trump wanted loyalty pledge from Comey, then-FBI director refused: reports Days after President Donald Trump took office, he met James Comey for dinner to ask whether the FBI director would promise his loyalty to the new president, according to multiple reports.  >> Read more trending news Comey refused the request at the January dinner, but vowed to give the president "honesty," The New York Times reported, citing unidentified associates of Comey. Later in the dinner, Trump asked again whether Comey would give him loyalty. When the top cop again promised loyalty, Trump asked whether it would be "honest loyalty," according to The Times. "You will have that," Comey said, according to the newspaper. >> Related: Trump tweets Comey 'better hope there are no tapes' of conversations between the two Comey was fired Tuesday, four years into his role as FBI director. The White House said the termination was prompted by Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal, although sources told The Times that Comey believes his refusal to pledge loyalty to the president ultimately led to his dismissal. In an interview Thursday with NBC News, Trump disputed the report. He said he met Comey for dinner at the request of the FBI director, who was worried about whether he would keep his job in the new administration. Trump said he was assured three different times that he was not under investigation, despite the FBI's probe into Russian meddling in the November election. >> Related: Trump fires Comey: Has an FBI director been fired before and what happens now? However, a former official who spoke with NBC News on the condition of anonymity said Comey "would never have told the president he was not under investigation." "(Comey) tried to stay away from (discussing the Russian probe)," the official told NBC News. "He would say, 'Look, sir, I really can't get into it, and you don't want me to.'" The official also challenged a claim made Thursday by White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who said she had heard from multiple FBI employees who praised the president's decision to fire Comey. 'I doubt five people at the FBI even have the (phone) number of the deputy White House press secretary,' the official said.
