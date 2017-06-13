Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Trump Jr. tweets: Jeff Sessions 'crushed it' in opening statement
Close

Trump Jr. tweets: Jeff Sessions 'crushed it' in opening statement

Trump Jr. tweets: Jeff Sessions 'crushed it' in opening statement
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is sworn-in prior to testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. The nation's chief law enforcement officer was expected to face sharp questioning on his prior contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and his involvement in the firing of FBI director James Comey. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump Jr. tweets: Jeff Sessions 'crushed it' in opening statement

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

WASHINGTON -  As U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified Tuesday before congressional investigators delving into alleged Russian meddling in the November election, at least one Trump was definitely watching.

>> Read more trending news

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, started tweeting shortly after Sessions’ opening statements Tuesday afternoon.

"Well said,” he wrote after Sessions said in his opening statement that he “did not recuse (himself) from defending (his) honor from false and scurrilous accusations.”

>> Related: Read Jeff Sessions opening statements

Sessions recused himself in March from a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign after acknowledging that he had met twice last year with the Russian ambassador to the United States. He had told lawmakers at his January confirmation hearing that he had not met with Russians during the campaign.

>> Related: Jeff Sessions testifies: Live updates

Sessions is the highest-ranking official to be called to testify in the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russian hackers who are believed to have meddled in last year’s election and the Trump presidential campaign.

﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.

