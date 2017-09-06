Listen Live
Hurricane Irma barrels through the islands with 185 mph winds, en route to Florida

National Govt & Politics
Trump stuns GOP by siding with Democrats on deal to link Harvey aid, debt ceiling, and government funding
Trump stuns GOP by siding with Democrats on deal to link Harvey aid, debt ceiling, and government funding

Trump stuns GOP by siding with Democrats on deal to link Harvey aid, debt ceiling, and government funding

Trump stuns GOP by siding with Democrats on deal to link Harvey aid, debt ceiling, and government funding

By: Jamie Dupree Jamie Dupree – news965

It landed with a thud. A few hours after House Speaker Paul Ryan had sternly rejected a plan from Democrats for a short term debt ceiling increase that would be tied to an initial Hurricane Harvey disaster relief bill, President Donald Trump was accepting that exact plan in an Oval Office meeting at the White House, a move that left GOP lawmakers stunned on Capitol Hill, with many wondering what might come next.

Mr. Trump also agreed to a temporary plan to fund the federal government, setting up a series of mid-December deadlines which may bring about giant political showdown on a series of issues, just before the Christmas break.

Several hours later, GOP lawmakers still couldn’t believe their ears – and neither could reporters in the Capitol.

Here’s some of what we heard on one of the oddest days yet of the Trump Presidency:

1. It was a head shaking day for the GOP. The Trump plan was not what GOP lawmakers were looking for, and many made that very clear to reporters. A day after saying any deal to tie Hurricane Harvey aid to an increase in the nation’s debt limit would be a ‘punch to the stomach,’ Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) was struggling to digest why President Trump agreed to exactly that at the request of Democrats. “This kind of caught us off guard,” Walker said in a total understatement. Other GOP lawmakers had the same reaction in spades. “I think what came out of the White House today was surprising to many of us,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). “I don’t know that the President was given a whole lot of conservative options,” grumbled Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the head of the House Freedom Caucus.

2. On the Senate side, a similar reaction. Waiting to interview GOP Senators after their Wednesday lunch gathering, it wasn’t hard to tell right away that some Republicans really weren’t too interested in extended conversations with reporters about having to vote this week on a bill that combines Harvey aid with a temporary budget and a short term increase in the debt limit. Like House Republicans, that was not what GOP Senators had signed up to do – but the President had pulled the rug out from under them unexpectedly. At one point, the back door to the GOP caucus meeting opened, and a very glum looking Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) emerged, giving off the vibe of, “Don’t even think about asking me for a comment.” A few minutes later, he went on Twitter and showed that he was not in a good mood for a reason.

3. For Speaker Paul Ryan, it was a Trump rebuke. Just after 10 am, House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about a plan from Democrats – the one that they would present to President Trump – to allow for only a three month increase in the nation’s debt limit. “I think that is a ridiculous idea,” Ryan said forcefully. “I hope they don’t mean that,” the Speaker added, accusing Democrats of going low. “I think that’s ridiculous and disgraceful that they want to play politics with the debt ceiling at this moment,” the Speaker said. It all seemed so clear at that point. Republicans wanted a debt ceiling extension that went past the next election, so they could get rid of the issue. Instead, the President pulled the rug out from under GOP leaders. Below is the tweet from Ryan’s spokeswoman Ashlee Strong. Not long after this was sent, the President was running over the Speaker of the House – in favor of Democrats.

4. Trump also undercut his Treasury Secretary. Not only did President Trump ignore the plans of GOP leaders in the Congress, he also gave the back of the hand to his own Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, who joined in advocating a longer increase in the nation’s debt ceiling than just three months. But for whatever reason, Mr. Trump wasn’t in the mood to listen to his own Cabinet Secretary – instead, the President sided with Democratic leaders in the Congress, who haven’t exactly been supporting much – if any – of his agenda in the House and Senate. Is there a larger plan here? Or was it just Trump being Trump?

5. Other Trump warning flags for the GOP on DACA. The President again on Wednesday signaled that he might be ready to accept a bill from Congress that essentially grants amnesty to the thousands of young illegal immigrant “Dreamers” who are losing their legal protection against being deported in coming months. While the Trump Administration announced on Tuesday that it would be getting rid of the DACA program, the President seems to be saying that he wants it to be legalized by a vote of the Congress – a position that pits him squarely against most conservatives in the Congress, who sternly opposed the Obama Administration plan. There is probably a majority in the Congress for DACA – but most of those votes would be from Democrats, not the GOP.

6. Wednesday is what worries Republicans other issues. GOP lawmakers have seen this film before. That time when President Trump called the House-passed health care bill, “mean.” That time when the President abruptly called for the GOP to abandon an effort to simply repeal the Obama health law, forcing a strategy switch to ‘repeal and replace.’ Since the President has yet to put forward a plan on infrastructure or tax reform – leaving the details up to Congress – it could also put lawmakers in an uncomfortable spot if they include a provision that the President suddenly decides to deep six, for whatever reason. Is there a method to the madness? Or is this what Jeb Bush predicted at a GOP debate in 2015, that Trump would be the “Chaos President?”

7. Trump talks “Chuck and Nancy.” After dropping the bomb on GOP leaders at the White House, the President then headed to Air Force One, where he flew to North Dakota for a speech on tax reform. Before taking off, the President quickly spoke to reporters, and professed himself very pleased with the outcome. “We had a very good meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,” the President said to reporters, never mentioning that Speaker Ryan and Senate Majority Leader McConnell had been in the room as well. When talking about DACA, the President did the same thing: “Chuck and Nancy would like to see something happen, and so do I.” Nothing about how many GOP conservatives are opposed to the idea of doing something on DACA. I’m not saying Trump is turning into a Democrat. But this was not what conservatives were thinking at breakfast on Wednesday.

All I will say is, stay tuned.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • 12-year-old girl dies trying to save cousins at lake
    12-year-old girl dies trying to save cousins at lake
    A family says a 12-year-old girl is a hero for trying to save lives before she drowned at a West Point, Georgia, lake. A’Jada McGuire was at the lake with relatives Sunday afternoon for a family reunion. Her 12-year-old cousins, twins Carlton and Carson Woodall, began struggling in the water. >> Read more trending news Tara Thomas, A’Jada’s mother, said her daughter knew how to swim and jumped in to help before any of the adults. “That was the kind of person she was. She loved helping everybody,” Thomas said. A’Jada was able to hand Carlton up to her uncle before she and Carson went under. “He reached to grab her, but by that time the current had grabbed her and she had taken her last breath,” Thomas said. Troup County dive teams recovered their bodies three hours later. “I’m not supposed to be burying my baby. She’s supposed to be burying us,” Thomas said. Family members said A’Jada was active at school and preparing to take college prep classes. “Perfect child. Never had a complaint,” Isiah Thomas, A’Jada’s father, said. “Anything you asked her to do, she’d do it.” Family members said trips to the lake will never be the same for them, especially for A’Jada’s younger siblings. “They don’t want to go to an ocean or lake or anything like that because they witnessed it firsthand,” Tara Thomas said. The grieving parents said they don’t want anyone else to feel their pain. “Life vests, floaties, noodles, whatever. There’s no such thing as being too safe,” Tara Thomas said. GoFundMe pages have been set up for the families of A'Jada and Carlton.
  • Preparing for Irma: Sandbag locations across central florida
    Preparing for Irma: Sandbag locations across central florida
    Hurricane preparation is in full swing across Central Florida as residents brace for the impact of Irma.   Most counties and cities have now announced locations for sandbag distribution.   Let's start out in Orlando, Thursday, September 7 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday, September 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.   The sandbag location will be the City of Orlando Streets and Stormwater division on 1010 Woods Avenue. Residents must show proof of residence and will be given 10 bags per address.   Winter Park:  Residents can pick up sandbags through 4 p.m. at the Public Works Compound at 1409 Howell Branch Road. Residents can have up to 8 sandbags and show proof of residency.   Residents have been asked to enter the compound at the east gate closest to Fire Station 64 and drive straight through to Building 12.   Orange County Sandbags will be available for residents beginning Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last. Bithlo: 18753 Old Cheney Highway 407-568-9893 Goldenrod: 2530 N. Forsyth Road 407-671-2696 John Young: 4200 S. John Young Parkway 407-836-7728 Taft: 11442 Intermodal Wy 407-836-7813 West Orange: 644 Beulah Road 407-656-6655 Zellwood: 3400 Golden Gem Road 407-880-3754 Osceola County:  Sandbags are available from noon to 7 p.m.   Road & Bridge Department 3850 Old Canoe Creek Road Saint Cloud, 34769   Road & Bridge Department 1698 S. Hoagland Boulevard Kissimmee, 34741   Poinciana Library 101 N. Doverplum Avenue Poinciana, 34758  Osceola Heritage Park 1 Heritage Park Way Kissimmee, 34744   Archie Gordon Memorial Park (BVL) 420 Buenaventura Boulevard Kissimmee, 34743   Kenansville Community Center 1178 S. Canoe Creek Road Kenansville, 34739   Holopaw Community Center 8801 Community Center Road Holopaw, 34773   Celebration Library 305 Campus Street Celebration 34747   St. Cloud residents can pick up 15 bags per household at O.P. Johnson Park at 324 Georgia Ave. Residents must bring their own shovels   Seminole County:   Sports Complex Overflow Parking  3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL 32773  Starting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday  Bring your own shovel  May fill up to 15 bags   St Johns Parkway  2808 St. Johns Parkway, Sanford, FL 32771  Starting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday  Bring your own shovel  May fill up to 15 bags   Sanlando Park  401 W. Highland St., Altamonte Springs, FL 32714  Starting 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday  Bring your own shovel  May fill up to 15 bags    Eastmonte Park Overflow Parking Lot  830 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL  Times have not been determined yet  Bring your own shovel    Westmonte Park  624 Bills Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL  Times have not been determined yet  Bring your own shovel    Casselberry  115 Wilshire Blvd., Fern Park, FL  Times have not been determined yet  Bring your own shovel  May fill up to 10 bags    Lake Mary  550 Rantoul Lane, Lake Mary, FL  7:30 - 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.    Longwood  Public Works Facility  907 E. State Road 434, Longwood  Times have not been determined yet  Only available for Longwood residents (ID required)  May fill up to 10 bags    Oviedo  1655 Evans St., Oviedo  Times have not been determined yet  Bring your own shovel  May fill up to 12 bags    Sanford  Public Works Complex  800 W. Fulton St., Sanford, FL  Starting 7 a.m. Wednesday - Open 24 hours  Bring your own shovel  Brevard County  The sheriff's office will begin distributing sandbags from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Inmates will fill the sandbags for people at four locations: Chain of Lakes Park2300 Truman Scarborough WayTitusville, FL Mitchell Ellington Park575 Hall RoadMerritt Island, FL Calvary Chapel Church2852 Fellowship PlaceViera, FL Max K. Rodes Park3410 Flanagan Ave.West Melbourne, FL The city of Melbourne will begin distributing sandbags Thurs. and Fri. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can receive up to 10 sandbags and must show proof of residency. Club 52/Greyhound Park1100 N. Wickham Rd.Melbourne, FL Volusia County  South Daytona:  The city will have sand and bags available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Piggotte Community Center at 504 Big Tree Road. Residents may use shovels provided or supply their own. There is a limit of 25 bags per resident.   Daytona Beach:  The City of Daytona Beach has sandbags available at the Public Works facility, 950 Bellevue Ave., Daytona Beach, as well as the parking lot on the southeast corner of Orange Avenue and Jean Street. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.   Residents have been asked to bring their own heavy-duty trash bags and shovels.   DeLand:  Sandbags are available Thursday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue. Residents can receive up to 5 sandbags.   Port Orange:  Sandbags are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Southwinds Soccer Complex, 1200 Richel Drive, Spruce Creek Ballfield, 481 Central Park Boulevard and Coraci Park at 5200 Coraci Boulevard.
  • ATF warning owners to secure guns ahead of Hurricane Irma
    ATF warning owners to secure guns ahead of Hurricane Irma
    The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is urging gun owners to take precautions with their firearms and not to become victims of post hurricane looting.   ATF Special Agent Daryl McCrary said firearms are a particularly targeted item for looters, “In the storms, we’ll go back to (Hurricane) Harvey, where again, people are taking advantage of the fact that there’s no on in the home,” “They’re going out, sometimes in the midst of the storm, or very soon after the storm, and they’re looting.”   “If you have firearms that are not secure in your residence, those firearms are going to be taken, and there’s a high probability those firearms are going to be used in crimes, in violent crimes, and we’re trying to prevent that,” he said.   McCrary  is urguing gun owners to make plans for securing their firearms now, in case they have to leave their home without much notice.    If you are a victim of a firearms theft, you should notify ATF immediately at 202-648-7200 or 888-930-9275.  If possible email a completed ATF Form 3310.11 to stolenfirearmsprogrammanager@atf.gov
  • Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes photographed as couple in public after years of rumors
    Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes photographed as couple in public after years of rumors
    Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have been photographed for the first time as a couple after they were spotted together enjoying some fun in the sun over Labor Day weekend. >> Read more trending news Photos of the couple together on the beach in Malibu, California, were posted on TMZ Wednesday. Rumors of a relationship have surfaced since 2013, the year after Holmes split from ex-husband Tom Cruise. Foxx, 49, and Holmes, 38, have been tight-lipped about the relationship, but a source told E! News that the two spent the holiday weekend at a friend’s home in Southern California. RELATED: John Legend once tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen and she simply said “No” “Katie and Jamie were holding hands” and “drinking together,” the source told E! News. “They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close.” Foxx’s kids and Holmes’ daughter were reportedly not present for the weekend.
