Trump fires Comey: What Sean Spicer said in Tuesday briefing

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions about Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey in a Tuesday afternoon briefing that took place just hours before Comey’s firing was announced.

Spicer’s daily news briefing began just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. The White House announced Comey’s termination in an emailed news release about 5:40 p.m. The press secretary told reporters that Comey was “notified a short time” before the announcement was made, according to the Washington Post.

In the afternoon briefing, a reporter asked Spicer if the White House was concerned about new information that made it appear Comey “gave inaccurate testimony to the Senate” on emails forwarded by Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, to her then-husband, Anthony Weiner.

“I have not asked the president or the staff about that,” Spicer replied. “But I mean, I think there’s — the one issue is I don’t think there’s any question by any account that there was classified information inappropriately shared on an unclassified system to an unclear person. I mean, that’s, to me, I think, what continues to be the takeaway.”

The reporter then asked if the White House was concerned Comey may have given “inaccurate testimony.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“At this point, I have not asked and I’m not fully aware of this,” Spicer said. “I mean, I’m aware of the testimony that occurred and the inquiries, but I have yet to follow up on that, and I’d be glad to follow up.”

“Does the president still have confidence — full confidence — in FBI Director James Comey?” the reporter asked.

“I have no reason to believe — I haven’t asked him,” Spicer said. “So I don’t — I have not asked the president since the last time we spoke about this.”

“And the last time you spoke about it, you said he did have confidence, but you’re not sure to say that again now?” the reporter asked.

Spicer replied: “Well, I don’t — in light of what you’re telling me, I don’t want to start speaking on behalf of the president without speaking to him first.”