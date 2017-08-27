President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was confident in the federal disaster response in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, even as heavy rains caused more flooding in and around the city of Houston, and weather forecasts indicated several more feet of rain could fall in coming days in some Gulf Coast areas of Texas.

“Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with,” the President said in a series of tweets about the storm.

“Good news is that we have great talent on the ground,” Mr. Trump added from Camp David, where he joined in a late morning video briefing on the storm, which was threatening to dump upwards of three feet of rain on some areas in Texas, as the storm was moving slowly – maybe back out into the Gulf of Mexico in coming days.

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mr. Trump said that he would be “going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety.”

On the ground in Texas, lawmakers in Congress were joining with state and local officials to give out life saving information to those hit hardest by the rising flood waters, mainly urging people to ‘shelter in place.’

Remember: even if your home is taking in water – is safer to stay than leave. If waters are too high, move to the ROOF, not the attic. — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) August 27, 2017

List of Hurricane Harvey shelters around Houston area https://t.co/dBynecV8pt — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 27, 2017

“FEMA is going to be there for years,” FEMA chief Brock Long told CNN, as the scope of the disaster seemed to get worse every hour, with the forecast showing more and more rain for the region around Houston.