Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.
1. Yates to testify: On Monday, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates is scheduled to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee and recount what she told the Trump administration about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian officials. Yates, according to a source who was briefed on what she is expected to testify about, will tell the committee that she told White House counsel on Jan. 26 about discrepancies in Flynn’s statements and what the White House was saying about his activities concerning Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.
2. Olympian found dead: A preliminary report from the autopsy of Steven Holcomb showed that the Olympic bobsled champion had fluid in his lungs when he died on Saturday. Holcomb, 37, apparently died in his sleep at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y. No foul play is suspected, and preliminary reports were negative for drugs.
3. Texas ‘bans’ sanctuary cities: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order Sunday night that allows police officers in the state to ask anyone detained about their immigration status. What some are calling the “sanctuary cities ban,” threatens sheriffs with jail time if they don’t cooperate with federal officials when it comes to holding and turning over people who are in the country illegally. According to The Associated Press, every major police chief in Texas opposed the measure.
4. Engaged doctors found dead: Police in Boston say two doctors found dead inside their apartment this weekend likely knew the man who killed them. Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found dead Friday night. Police confronted a suspect at the scene after receiving reports of a man with a gun at the condominium site. The man fired at the officers and was struck by return fire, police say.
5. France’s new president: Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday, the youngest president in the country’s history. Macron, 39, defeated the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron is an investment banker who strongly supports France’s membership in the European Union.
And one more
"Beauty and the Beast" was a big winner at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards show. Emma Watson, the film’s star, took home best actor honors. The event, which before only celebrated movies, added TV to the mix this year. The Netflix show "Stranger Things" got the nod as the best show on TV.
In case you missed it
