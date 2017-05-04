Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
7 things to know now: Health care vote; Colbert not apologizing; Prince Philip; 'Star Wars'
7 things to know now: Health care vote; Colbert not apologizing; Prince Philip; 'Star Wars'

7 things to know now: Health care vote; Colbert not apologizing; Prince Philip; ‘Star Wars’
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2015, file photo, Stephen Colbert participates in "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" segment of the CBS Summer TCA Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Colbert says he has no regrets about insulting President Donald Trump in a monologue that included a crude sexual reference and prompted calls to fire him and boycott âLate Showâ advertisers. In his Wednesday, May 3, 2017, monologue, Colbert says he would change âa few words that were cruder than they needed to beâ but heâd still do it again. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

7 things to know now: Health care vote; Colbert not apologizing; Prince Philip; ‘Star Wars’

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/AP

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Health care vote: The House will vote Thursday on a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. The announcement of the scheduled vote came late Wednesday after GOP House leaders and President Donald Trump lobbied support for a new healthcare bill.

2. Comey testifies: In testimony at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, FBI Director James Comey defended his decision in October to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server only days before the presidential election. Comey said he saw no other option when thousands of emails were discovered on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, the husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin. Comey said the thought that his actions would have an effect on the outcome of the election made him, “mildly nauseous.” Clinton has blamed Comey’s decision for costing her the election.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Prince Philip

Photo Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on day 5 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2015 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

3. Philip is retiring: Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Prince Philip will be retiring from public duties. Philip, who will turn 96 in June, has had some health issues in the past few years. According to the announcement, Queen Elizabeth fully supports her husband’s decision.

4. Facebook is hiring: Facebook will be hiring 3,000 people in the next year to monitor content, specifically looking for violent videos. After several instances of people posting videos of rapes, murders, and suicides, CEO Mark Zuckerberg vowed, "If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly. We're working to make these videos easier to report so we can take the right action sooner – whether that's responding quickly when someone needs help or taking a post down."

5. No regrets: Late-night host Stephen Colbert says he does not regret a monologue he delivered earlier this week that included a sexual reference on the relationship between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid calls for a boycott of his “Late Show” advertisers, Colbert defended his comments on Wednesday’s show saying, "He, I believe, can take care of himself. I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight."

Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in costume as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy, 1977. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images)
Luke and Leia

Photo Credit: Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in costume as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in George Lucas' Star Wars trilogy, 1977. (Photo by Terry O'Neill/Getty Images)

And one more
Get your lightsaber charged and practice your best Darth Vader voice, because Thursday is Star Wars Day. Fans around the world celebrate the franchise on May 4th (read it “May the 4th,” as in “May the Force be with you”). TBS is getting in on the fun by airing every one of the original "Star Wars" movies in chronological order Thursday. The all-day marathon will see "Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace," beginning at 6:40 a.m. ET.

In case you missed it

Can’t wait for the “I got your nose” sequel.

