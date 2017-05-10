Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Comey fired: President Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, the man who was leading an investigation into ties between Trump’s advisers and officials from the Russian government. Comey, who learned that he was dismissed from TV news reports, was taken to task in a letter from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that criticized his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email practices. The letter referenced Comey’s decision to hold a news conference announcing the findings of the investigation, and his releasing of "derogatory information" about Clinton.



2. Arms to Kurds: The White House announced on Tuesday that it would send heavy arms to YPG, a Syrian Kurd militia, to aid in its fight against the Islamic State. The news did not sit well with Syria’s neighbor, Turkey. The country’s deputy prime minister, Nurettin Canikli, called the decision "unacceptable."



3. Sessions drug policy: Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to announce a new policy that would toughen the rules on prosecuting drug crimes. The plan would roll back some of President Barack Obama’s efforts to make drug sentencing laws more flexible.



4. Trump, Lavrov to meet: President Trump plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House on Wednesday morning. Lavrov will first meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, then the two will have a private meeting with Trump, according to State Department officials.



5. NSAID warning: If you know you have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack, researchers say you should avoid common painkillers such as ibuprofen and naproxen. A new study of the drugs shows that they increase the risk of heart attacks within the first week of use. Ibuprofen is sold under brand names like Motrin or Advil. Aleve is one of the brand names for naproxen.



And one more

Abby Lee Miller, the dance teacher who starred on the show “Dance Moms,” was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison. Miller pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud and to bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. Miller was also fined $40,000.



In case you missed it



