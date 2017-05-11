Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and the world today.



What to know now:



1. Comey wanted resources: Days before he was fired, FBI Director James Comey requested money and staffing from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to continue the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election, according to a story from The Associated Press. Comey on Monday briefed some members of the Senate Intelligence Committee on the request for funds, the New York Times reported. A Justice Department spokeswoman denied Comey had asked for funds from Rosenstein prior to his dismissal.

2. What does Hillary think about it: According to a New York Times story, friends of Hillary Clinton said she had a mixed reaction to the firing of Comey. Clinton blames Comey in part for her loss to Donald Trump, but reportedly told the friends that removing Comey from his post “only reinforces the point that he was on to something.”

3. Senate hearing: The Senate Intelligence Committee will hear from acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Thursday as part of the investigation into Russian meddling with the 2016 presidential election. Comey was scheduled to testify at the hearing. Comey has been invited by the committee to testify in a closed hearing next Tuesday.

4. Subpoena issued for Flynn: On Wednesday evening, the Senate Intelligence Committee issued a subpoena for former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The subpoena came after Flynn refused to turn over documents that were requested in April unless he was granted immunity from prosecution. That request was denied. Flynn has also been issued subpoenas by a federal grand jury.

5. Laptop ban: The Department of Homeland Security is expected to announce on Thursday that laptops will be banned on U.S.-bound flights from Europe. The ban is an extension of a ban on laptops on flights to the United States from eight countries in the Middle East and Africa. Travelers may bring laptops with them when they travel to the U.S., but they will have to check the laptops on those flights.

And one more

The wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut on Tuesday. Katherine Ann Berman, 67, apparently rear-ended a vehicle and her car went off the road. The car traveled down an embankment and overturned in a small body of water, according to police. The person driving the other car also died as a result of the accident when his car struck a utility pole and flipped over.

In case you missed it

