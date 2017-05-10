Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, jokes about Comey firing

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday joked about the firing of FBI Director James Comey as he arrived at the White House to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and, later, with President Donald Trump.

Lavrov appeared to mock reporters who asked him about Comey’s firing.

"Was he fired?" Lavrov said as he pretended to be shocked. "You are kidding, you are kidding," he said, rolling his eyes.

He then turned to leave the room with Tillerson.

Watch the video of the exchange below.