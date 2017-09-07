With flood waters from Hurricane Harvey still receding along the Texas Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Irma now taking aim at Florida and the southeast coast, Senate Republicans are moving to add $7.4 billion in federal housing money to a nearly $8 billion package of federal disaster relief, to replenish accounts at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which lawmakers said would run out of money in coming days.

The extra housing money proposed in the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017” – meaning that the resources could be used for either work in the aftermath of Harvey, Irma, or other major disasters.

The language was unveiled late Wednesday night, hours after President Donald Trump stunned fellow Republicans by siding with Democrats over a short term increase in the federal debt limit; the bill includes that debt limit extension, and temporarily funds government operations.

The funding and debt limit plan would run out on December 8.

Just before midnight, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set up a procedural vote to end debate on the Harvey plan – that vote could take place Friday. Any one Senator could hold up final action into the weekend.

If the bill is changed by the Senate, it would go back to the House for another vote.

The House approved the initial Harvey aid plan Wednesday on a vote of 419-3.

Some lawmakers had said this week that they worried – especially with Hurricane Irma already causing problems in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – that more than the $7.4 billion House-passed package was going to be needed.

You can read the text of the Senate amendment to the Harvey aid bill.