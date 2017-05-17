Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 89
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Scattered Clouds
H 89° L 70°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    71°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 89° L 70°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National Govt & Politics
Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos
Close

Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos

Report - Trump Asked Comey to Drop Flynn Investigation

Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday asked the FBI to turn over memos written by former bureau Director James Comey as part of its ongoing investigation into Russian meddling in November’s presidential election.

>> Read more trending news

Committee Chairman U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, and Vice Chairman U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, sent a letter Wednesday asking Comey to testify before the committee in both open and closed sessions.

A separate letter, addressed to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, sought notes or memos written by Comey about conversations he had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to the Russia investigation.

>> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey documented each phone call and meeting he had with President Donald Trump in an apparent attempt to create a paper trail of the president’s efforts to sway investigators.

In a memo written in February, Comey wrote that Trump asked him during a one-on-one meeting to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn, The Times reported.

Flynn was forced to resign one day before the conversation between Comey and Trump, after it was revealed that Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence about connections he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

>> Related: Poll: Most Americans want special prosecutor for Russia investigation

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” the New York Times reported Trump said, citing the Comey memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman U.S. Sen. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, on Wednesday said the committee planned to invite Comey to testify during a public hearing next week. The hearing is expected to looking specifically at Trump’s influence on the investigation into Trump, his allies and their connections to Russia.

>> Related: House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe

Chaffetz, in his role as committee chairman, on Tuesday requested any "memoranda, notes, summaries and records referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the president."

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also planned to ask Comey to testify, The Hill reported.

Authorities said Russia meddled in November’s election to benefit Trump. The FBI is investigating to determine whether Trump or his associates colluded with Russia, although no evidence to support the allegation has surfaced.

Related

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Close

James Comey

Photo Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey is expected to answer questions about Russian involvement into the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Host Joe Kelley joins ABC and HLN in whirlwind day of TV appearances
    Host Joe Kelley joins ABC and HLN in whirlwind day of TV appearances
    Orlando’s Morning News host Joe Kelley joined ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to talk about his listeners’ reaction to recent revelations regarding President Donald Trump. The discussion focused around a New York Times report claiming President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the Michael Flynn investigation.   ABC host George Stephanopoulos reminded Joe Kelley that the last time they spoke,Kelley’s listeners were still supportive of the President. “George, that’s still the case today,” Kelley said.  “We’ve been talking to our listeners all morning long, and they’re not even remotely disturbed by these latest reports.” Kelley went on to say listeners want to know why Comey “sat” on the memo for three months if it was such a big deal. Watch the full exchange below (mobile users click here): Here is a behind-the-scenes video of Kelley’s appearance (mobile users click here): Twenty minutes after Kelley got off the air, he got a call from CNN asking if he could be on HLN later in the afternoon to again talk about President Trump, James Comey, Russia and the FBI. Here’s Kelley’s Facebook post about that appearance:
  • House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe
    House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe
    The House Oversight Committee wants former FBI director James Comey to testify before the committee in a public hearing next week. >> Read more trending news Committee Chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz wrote in a tweet that Comey will be invited to a hearing scheduled for May 24. Chaffetz, R-Utah, said Wednesday afternoon that he had yet to issue the invitation because Comey 'evidently has a new (number).' An aide told The Hill that Chaffetz was not immediately able to connect with the former FBI director. The hearing is expected to look specifically at whether President Donald Trump attempted to influence the bureau’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to Trump. The request was made after The New York Times reported that Comey detailed in a memo a conversation he had with Trump a day after former national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced to resign. The conversation took place after the FBI launched its investigation into ties between Russia and Trump and his advisers. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation Flynn was 24 days into his role when reports surfaced that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. 'I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,' Mr. Trump told Comey, according to the memo. 'He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.' The White House has denied that Trump attempted to influence the investigation. Multiple investigations are ongoing into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. >> Related: Paul Ryan on Russia investigation: ‘We need the facts’ The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a letter Wednesday asking Comey to testify in both open and closed sessions. Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee also planned to ask Comey to testify, The Hill reported. Dates were not immediately set for those meetings. In his role as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Chaffetz on Tuesday requested 'all memorandum, notes, summaries and recordings referring or relating to any communications between Comey and the President' in a letter addressed to acting FBI director Andrew McCabe. Authorities have not provided evidence that Trump&apos;s campaign staff colluded with Russia to win the presidential election.
  • Nurses running race save life of man whose heart stops during event
    Nurses running race save life of man whose heart stops during event
    A Washington state runner owes his life to two nurses who stopped to help him after his heart stopped during a race.  Jerry Stafford, 59, was nearly halfway through the annual Bloomsday 12 K race Sunday in Spokane when he collapsed. Stafford’s daughter, Melissa Pachman, spoke to KHQ Local News about her father’s brush with death.  “He got to the 3.5-mile mark and he says he started to get lightheaded and dizzy,” Pachman told the news station. “He says he doesn’t remember anything except waking up to people surrounding him, and that was after the CPR was done and the AED was done to him to shock his heart.” The news station reported that two nurses running the race happened to run by moments after Stafford collapsed. They gave him CPR until medics arrived and took over.  Stafford, who was flown to a hospital, is scheduled for heart surgery Tuesday afternoon.  “We want to thank this person, hug them, show our appreciation,” Pachman said of her father’s rescuers. “They just don’t realize, the life they saved, the man they saved is loved by so many.” >> Read more trending stories The nurses, who spoke to KHQ off-camera, said their actions were just part of their jobs, the station reported.  Commenters on the news story praised the nurses, who one man identified as ICU nurses, and wished Stafford well.  “Glad you’re doing better,” wrote one woman who was at the race Sunday. “We saw you take off via Life Flight! Best wishes for your upcoming surgery!”
  • Ford cutting up to 20,000 salaried jobs, streamlining operations, report says
    Ford cutting up to 20,000 salaried jobs, streamlining operations, report says
    The Ford Motor Co. is planning to cut up to 10 percent of its 200,000-member global workforce to reduce costs and streamline its operations, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. >> Read more trending news The report said the estimated 20,000 layoffs will mostly affect salaried employees, a majority of whom work in North America, as the No. 2 U.S. automaker works to increase its profits and stock prices. The company has not confirmed the report, but issued a statement acknowledging that it is focusing on “three strategic priorities,” which include protecting its “core business … transforming traditionally underperforming areas of our core business,” and “investing aggressively … in merging opportunities.” “Reducing costs and becoming as lean and efficient as possible also remain part of that work,” the automaker said. >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here There was no specific mention of layoffs in the statement, but the company has seen its stock prices tumble and its market share slip since bringing on CEO Mark Fields in 2014, which is causing concern among investors.  
  • Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them
    Lake County man dug up gopher tortoises to eat them
    A Lake County man has been arrested for digging up gopher tortoises to take home and eat. On Monday, 79-year old Nathaniel Harris Sr. was caught digging for the tortoises near Highway 44/46A in Sorrento, after police got a call. Deputies found two gopher tortoises alive in Harris’ truck, and then Harris admitted to catching them to eat them. They also took a .22 long rifle from his vehicle, and a pole he was using to catch the animals. It’s illegal to take, kill or detroy gopher tortoises, as they are a protected threatened species. Harris is in the Lake County Jail, facing possession/take of a threatened species charges
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.