Roy Moore loses support, but stays in race for US Senate

Ignoring calls to drop out of his race for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Republican Roy Moore continued to deny that he had committed any kind of sexual misconduct in the past with teenage girls, as prominent Republicans and a pair of U.S. Senators publicly called on the Alabama GOP candidate to drop out of the race, while Moore accused the news media of conspiring with political opponents to undermine his bid to win a special election next month.

“Moore is unfit for office and should step aside,” tweeted Mitt Romney, the Republican nominee for President in 2012.

In an interview on Sean Hannity’s radio show on Friday afternoon, Moore said the story published by the Washington Post about his conduct in his 30’s was wrong, firmly saying that he had never committed any kind of sexual misconduct.

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” Moore told Hannity.

Here is the entire interview:

While some Republicans stood by Moore back in the Yellowhammer State, others made clear their displeasure.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.

On Capitol Hill, most GOP Senators were waiting on the sidelines to see what was next in the story, a day after a number of Republicans said if the allegations were true, then Moore should not be elected to the Senate.

Moore did suffer a setback when two Republican Senators, Steve Daines of Montana, and Mike Lee of Utah, reversed their public support for the Alabama Republican, who defeated Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a recent runoff primary election.

“I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate,” said Daines, just three days after announcing his backing for Moore.

It wasn’t clear if more Republicans would follow the lead of Lee and Daines, as a new poll from Alabama showed a dead heat between Moore and Democratic nominee Doug Jones, a former U.S. Attorney.

Moore used the controversy over his past to raise money for his Senate bid, saying he needed the “help of God-fearing conservatives like you to stand with me at this critical moment,” blaming the Post story on the “Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs.”

The runoff is set for December 12. The winner will fill out the term of former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), who left the Senate to become U.S. Attorney General under President Donald Trump.