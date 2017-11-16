The recent rash of accusations of sexual misconduct by high profile men hit Capitol Hill on Thursday, as a radio news anchor from California published a first person account accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent, while the two were part of a USO military entertainment tour in Iraq in late 2006.

While rehearsing a skit backstage, Leanne Tweeden said Franken forcibly kissed her. “We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth,” Tweeden wrote on the website of KABC Radio in Los Angeles .

“All I could think about was getting to a bathroom as fast as possible to rinse the taste of him out of my mouth,” saying she “felt disgusted and violated” by what had happened backstage.

The incident occurred in December 2006 at a USO event in Mosul, Iraq, two years before Franken ran for the U.S. Senate, and won in a closely contested election.

Franken, who routinely avoids reporters in the hallways of Congress, quickly issued a written statement, apologizing to Tweeden.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” Franken stated.

“As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it,” the Minnesota Democrat added.

Tweeden said she especially felt humiliated by a photograph that was included in a review of the USO trip, which showed Tweeden asleep on a plane, and Franken seemingly grabbing, or pretending to grab her breasts.