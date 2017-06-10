Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Pence family's beloved cat, Oreo, has died
Close

Pence family's beloved cat, Oreo, has died

Pence family's beloved cat, Oreo, has died
Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP
Then Vice President-elect Mike Pence steps off an Air Force plane with his wife Karen Pence, center, holding cat "Oreo," and daughter Charlotte Pence holding "Pickle," arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Pence family's beloved cat, Oreo, has died

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

WASHINGTON -  Second lady Karen Pence took to Twitter Saturday to share the news that one of the family's beloved cats has died.

Pence wrote, "Rest in peace Oreo. You touched a lot of hearts in your little life. Our family will miss you very much."

>> Read more trending news

The tweet includes photos of the black-and-white cat, including a picture of Vice President Mike Pence in a tuxedo holding Oreo.

The Pences moved their pet cats and rabbit to Washington in January.

In October, the Pences said goodbye to their 13-year-old beagle, Maverick.

