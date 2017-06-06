Neighbors go to extreme new measures to stop political sign thefts

In a metro Atlanta neighborhood, a political fight is brewing, but it’s not the one between candidates.

Neighbors are going into battle themselves, against thieves who’ve stolen dozens of their political signs over the past few weeks.

"It’s definitely not a comforting feeling," neighbor Peter Wagner said. "It feels a bit like a violation of our First Amendment rights.”

Wagner caught one of the thieves on his surveillance camera. The video shows someone jumping out of a car, stealing the sign and quickly jumping back in the car.

"It’s a bold move to do it in full daylight," Wagner said. "I know the other signs were stolen at night.”

With so many signs stolen, Wagner said some neighbors have now attached GPS tracking devices to their signs.

Another neighbor, Matthew Enslein, tells WSB-TV his signs were stolen twice so he printed up his own signs, which warn thieves of the serious consequences they face if caught.

And that’s not all he did.

“We’ve got one nailed up to our tree, which we feel is probably a little difficult for anyone to take from our house,” Enslein said.

Neighbors say all of the signs stolen in the area were Jon Ossoff signs. But in other neighborhoods, both Ossoff and Handel supporters have reported signs stolen, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Karen Handel campaign sent us a statement condemning the sign thefts.

No one should be stealing or vandalizing anyone else's signs," read a statement from Handel spokesperson, Charlie Harper.

It’s a different kind of battle in the 6th district race that neighbors would prefer not to fight.

“The yard sign stealing that’s occurred hopefully is done with and that we can let the election process play out,” Enslein said.