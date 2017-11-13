More GOP Senators back away from Roy Moore as new accuser surfaces

While Roy Moore vowed to stay in the race for U.S. Senate from Alabama, as he called new allegations of sexual misconduct against him a ‘witch hunt,’ more GOP Senators said it was time for Moore to drop his election bid, with one key Republican going so far as to say that if Moore is elected in a December special election, then the Senate should expel him.

“If he refuses to withdraw and wins, the Senate should vote to expel him, because he does not meet the ethics and moral requirements of the United States Senate,” said Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), who runs the campaign arm of Senate Republicans.

Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear that Moore should quit, telling reporters in Kentucky that Moore “should step aside” because of stories of sexual misconduct involving girls of high school age.

Monday brought new accusations against Moore, as a woman came forward to say that Moore had sexually assaulted her when she was in high school, even producing her yearbook, which was signed by, “Roy Moore, D.A.”

Beverly Young Nelson, who said she voted for President Donald Trump last year, gave her statement alongside lawyer Gloria Allred, which swiftly brought charges from Moore supporters that he was the victim of a smear campaign.

Nelson charged that Moore assaulted her in his car when she was 16, after offering to give her a ride home from a restaurant where she was working at the time.

Moore’s campaign echoed that, saying Allred “is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt.”

In a series of fundraising emails and statements from his campaign on Monday, Moore gave no sign that he was going to get out of the race.

But while Moore remained defiant, more of his possible future colleagues were weighing in against him.

“I stand with the Majority Leader on this,” said Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT). “These are serious and disturbing accusations.”

“I did not find his denials to be convincing and believe that he should withdraw from the Senate race in Alabama,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

National Democrats were trying to stay out of the firestorm in Alabama.

“It’s an Alabama race,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer. “They’re running it,” as Schumer gave off the feeling that he wanted no hints that national Democrats were involved in helping Democratic candidate Doug Jones at all.