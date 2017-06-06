It is one of the most hotly contested races Georgia has seen in years, and WSB-TV is the only place to see the live, prime-time debate between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

The debate will be hosted by WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer and will include panelists Condace Pressley from WSB Radio, Greg Bluestein from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and Richard Elliot, WSB-TVs political reporter.

The debate will take place 8 to 9 p.m Tuesday. The debate will air live on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page.

CANDIDATES

Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of health and human services for the Trump administration.

In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff.

Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates.

BACKGROUND

Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs.

Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price.

Here is a LIVE minute-by-minute look at tonight’s debate: