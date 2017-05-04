The House voted Thursday to repeal the Affordable Care Act -- Obamacare -- and pass a new bill, the American Health Care Act, killing former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation.

The vote, 217-213, came about six weeks after GOP opposition forced House leaders to cancel a planned vote on a similar bill.



While GOP leaders in the House promise that this bill is a better fit for Americans than Obamacare -- with reworked subsidies for private insurance and an end to tax penalties placed on those who do not purchase health insurance -- the bill's economics are in question.



The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the March bill would have resulted in 24 million fewer people with health insurance by 2026. The bill voted on Thursday does not yet have a CBO score.



