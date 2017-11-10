Listen Live
National Govt & Politics
Jumping into the fine print of the Senate GOP tax reform bill

Jumping into the fine print of the Senate GOP tax reform bill

Jumping into the fine print of the Senate GOP tax reform bill

By: Jamie Dupree

As Republicans in the Congress press ahead with their legislative plans for major reform of the federal tax code, GOP leaders hope to hold a vote in the House late next week, while a key Senate committee will begin work on Monday on that chamber’s version of a sweeping tax reform measure.

Like the House bill, there are some interesting items in the fine print that may not grab the headlines in your local newspaper.

Here’s a few to chew on:

1. No more tax breaks for those who bicycle to work. Most people probably have no idea that you could ride your bicycle to work, and be eligible for a “qualified bicycle commuting reimbursement” of up to $20 per month. This was started because there were federal tax breaks for people who took mass transit to work, where employers could give money to their workers to help pay for their subway or train tickets, and that cash would not be considered as income. How much money will getting rid of the bicycle commuting reimbursement save Uncle Sam? The estimate that accompanies the new Senate tax reform bill is so small that it is qualified as being “less than $50 million” over ten years.

2. No more tax deductions for war profits. I learn something every day that I report from Capitol Hill. I did not recall that under current law, you are allowed to deduct: “State, local real and foreign property taxes; State and local personal property taxes; State, local and foreign income, war profits , and excess profits taxes.” The Senate GOP tax reform plan specifically says no more deduction for war profits in the future – and I guess I didn’t read the House plan closely enough, because the GOP tax reform bill would also do away with that deduction in the future. There is a reason that the fine print is important.

3. Changes dealing with your home. Under current law, you can deduct the interest on up to $100,000 of a qualifying home equity loan, but the House bill moved to end that write-off, and the Senate bill does the same. Also, the Senate takes a step in the direction of the House bill by extending the amount of time that you need to own (and live in) your principal residence, before you can sell it, and take advantage of the rules on tax-free capital gains ($250,000 for an individual, $500,000 for a couple). The Senate extends that time frame to five years, up from the current two.

4. A new category of income for tax reporting purposes. “The proposal creates a category of income defined as “passenger cruise gross income,” it states in the explanation of the Senate tax reform bill. Think about this for a second. If you get on a cruise ship somewhere in Florida, and then you go around the Caribbean for a week, and then return to the U.S., what happens with all of the money that you and other passengers spend on that ship? Does it get taxed? Or is it just sort of in limbo, outside the reach of U.S. taxation? It’s an interesting little thing to think about. It’s estimated this provision would bring in $700 million over 10 years, so it’s not a big moneymaker for Uncle Sam.

5. Tax simplification for business – not so much. There is a lot of talk about how this plan would simplify the tax code, and while that would be true in some respects for individuals (if you don’t make enough money, and don’t have investments, or large deductions to itemize), that’s not true on the business side of the tax equation. Reading through the explanation of the Senate bill makes that brutally obvious. “The proposal addresses recurring definitional and methodological issues that have arisen in controversies in transfers of intangible property for purposes of sections 367(d) and 482, both of which use the statutory definition of intangible property in section 936(h)(3)(B),” it reads in one part. One thing is for sure, tax accountants and tax lawyers will still be a good place to make money in the future, as this Senate bill won’t reform them out of business.

6. Wait, where is the bill? This is one interesting part about the Senate tax reform proposal. There really isn’t a bill – there is a description and explanation of the GOP proposal, but no actual bill language. Back during the development of the Obama health law, Democrats did the same, as the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee steered that plan through by dealing in ‘plain English’ first, and then bill language later. But to this reporter, it always seems odd that the committee will release the details of a bill on miscellaneous tariffs, but not bill language on a major tax bill, where the technical language is so very important, as we saw in the House. Instead of the bill text, you can read the explanation of the Senate bill, which is still 253 pages in all.

Happy reading. The Senate Finance Committee markup starts on Monday.

The House is expected to vote on tax reform late next week; a Senate vote would come after Thanksgiving.

 

  • Deputies remove bomb making materials from Volusia County home
    Deputies remove bomb making materials from Volusia County home
    A Volusia County man is behind bars, accused of trying to make a weapon of mass destruction. Deputies responded to a home on Bradwick Circle in DeBary Sunday afternoon.  They were called because of a domestic disturbance between Christopher Langer, 31, and his parents. When deputies arrived, they found a grenade and what appeared to be an explosive booby trap in the back yard of the home.   Langer was arrested and charged with making/possessing a destructive device.  Inside his parents’ home, deputies recovered dozens of bottles filled with bomb making materials. Upon further investigation, deputies found more marerials and literature on how to create weapons of mass destruction. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters Monday morning that Langer has been Baker Acted a total of four times and just two weeks ago, deputies used Narcan to save him from a heroin overdose. Chitwood says Langer’s bond is set at $5,000 but they’re working to have his bond revoked. Langer will likely face more signficant charges.
  • Father kills wife, 2 young children in murder-suicide, police say
    Father kills wife, 2 young children in murder-suicide, police say
    Police say a Scottsdale, Arizona, father killed his wife and children before turning a gun on himself in a murder-suicide that rocked their quiet residential neighborhood. According to AZ Central, police believe Jason Fairbanks, 39, killed his wife, Annie Fairbanks, also 39, as well as their 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son, on Friday before turning the gun on himself. A co-worker checked on the home after Jason did not report for work, finding the bodies of the four in their home after entering. The couple owned a small business, Macrotherapy Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, in Scottsdale. Annie described herself as a “Master CHEK [Corrective Exercise and High-performance Kinesiology] Practitioner” as well as a “doctor of holistic nutrition.” >> Read more trending news They recently had been going through financial struggles, according to the Daily Mail — and Jason Fairbanks' sister, Laura, said she “just wished he had asked for help.” She described him as a man of relatively few words but also as a dedicated “protector.” While he didn’t ask for help — and barely mentioned the family’s money troubles, according to Laura Fairbanks — she says she could tell something was wrong. “He wasn’t a bad person,” she added. “He loved his family so much.” Photos from the couple’s social media profiles depict lives full of fun and family, with little mention of financial fears. Laura Fairbanks described her sister-in-law as a loving wife and mother; she said the couple married just over a year after moving in together. “Boy, she loved those kids,” Laura told the Daily Mail. “She loved them so much.”
  • Water sports park planned for Lake Nona
    Water sports park planned for Lake Nona
    A new water sports park is being planned for Orlando's Lake Nona development, the Tavistock Group said Monday. Nona Adventure Park will feature a solar-powered water ski and wakeboard cable park, an inflatable aqua park, a climbing tower with a ropes course and climbing walls, the Bahamas-based private investment organization said. Read: Amazon to build mega warehouse in Orlando Read: Deputies: At least 2 injured in shooting near Lake Nona Company officials said the park will also feature a caf and a shop where professional equipment can be rented or purchased. The attraction, which will be built next to the Orlando VA Medical Center, is scheduled to open in the summer and will remain open year-round. The park will connect to the development's trails, and discounts will be offered to visitors who don't use a vehicle to travel to the park, officials said. Read: Ex-Lake Nona teacher accused of sending inappropriate message to students
  • Jessie and Rex installed at Disney’s upcoming Toy Story Land
    Jessie and Rex installed at Disney’s upcoming Toy Story Land
    Construction on the new Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is moving right along with franchise staples Jessie and Rex becoming the first characters to be installed. The two popular characters are part of the new Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster, which will be one of the new attractions opening at the new land.According to Disney Parks Blog,  their storyline involves  “Rex and Jessie deciding to help Andy build a rollercoaster using his Mega Coaster Play Kit in his backyard by stringing up the lights on towers of blocks. Rex, of course, has got tangled up in the lights, but Jessie is nearby to help.” The highly anticipated  themed land opens in summer 2018. (VIDEO)
  • Churches take a closer look at security one week after Texas shooting
    Churches take a closer look at security one week after Texas shooting
    It’s been a week since a gunman stormed a Texas church, killing more than two dozen people in the deadliest church shooting in American history. The attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs left 26 people dead and 20 more wounded. A Texas-based organization has been working for the past eight years to educate churches on the dangers of open doors. Sheepdog Safety Seminars focus on all aspects of church security.  They’re intended not only for security teams, but also pastors, church staff and members. Founder Jimmy Meeks tells News 96.5 WDBO the concept is simple. “There’s three kinds of people in this world, wolves, sheep and sheepdogs,” said Meeks. “The wolf will attack people and the people are sheep.  Most people in society are sheep and we need the sheepdog to step up and stop that wolf from mauling, devouring, killing, or molesting, whatever the case may be, sheep,” said Meeks. Meeks and his team tour the country giving safety seminars to church groups across the country. To schedule a seminar at your church, click HERE.
