Impeach Trump, says billboard near Mar-a-Lago

Opponents of President Donald Trump have put up a billboard calling for his impeachment along a frequently traveled motorcade route to his Mar-a-Lago estate.

A group called Impeach Trump Now says it is paying about $4,800 to lease the large sign near Southern Boulevard and Interstate 95 for four weeks. Trump himself isn’t expected to return to Palm Beach until later in the fall, when the Mar-a-Lago Club opens for the 2017-18 season.

“It’s not necessary for him to see it. It’s a symbolic location,” said Edward Erikson, the communications director for Free Speech For People, which joined with a group called Roots Action to back the impeachment effort.

Erikson said 1.2 million people have signed an online impeachment petition that says Trump’s “refusal to divest from his business interests has placed him in direct violation of the United States Constitution.”

Erikson said the group hopes to add billboards in New York, Washington and “other areas where Trump has property, where we think there are conflicts of interest between Trump as president and Trump as businessman.”

Palm Beach County Republican Chairman Michael Barnett scoffed at the billboard.

“What do they want to impeach him for? A million jobs in the last six months? It’s ridiculous,” Barnett said.

Private sector jobs have increased from 123.2 million in January to a preliminary estimate of 124.4 million in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.