House Republicans full of confidence about tax reform vote

Aiming at a vote on Thursday in the full House on a sweeping GOP tax reform package, Republican leaders expressed confidence today that they will be able to overcome opposition within Republican ranks to some of the tax details, and muster enough support for a signature agenda item of both the GOP and President Donald Trump.

“We feel very good where we are,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan, following a closed door meeting with GOP lawmakers. “This is not just a tax cut, this is a jobs bill, it’s a fairness bill.”

Ryan’s assessment came after an initial vote count this week by Republicans seemed to indicate that the tax reform bill was not going to run off the rails later this week.

“All I can tell you is, I had my card, and it was a perfect score,” said Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) of his own whip count check on the House floor. “I’m very confident we’re going to have the votes we need. Very confident.”

“So far, I think things are moving along nicely,” said Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK), another one of the GOP vote counters.

Ryan, GOP leaders in a really good mood this morning. Lots of laughter. On cusp of passing tax bill — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 14, 2017

“People right now are hoping that things get better,” Speaker Ryan said. “This bill will make things better.”

There are still Republicans in the House who are expected to vote against the tax bill as currently formulated, especially worried about the impact of changes to deductions related to state and local taxes.

It’s still possible some changes might be made – but top Republicans were cautioning reporters not to expect anything more than some tweaks.

Meanwhile, across the Capitol, the Senate Finance Committee was in a second day of work on a slightly different GOP tax reform bill, as Democrats did their best to argue that the plan was skewed in favor of the wealthy.

“This is the same old trickle down scheme,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

Democrats were also aggravated with word that an enitrely new GOP plan was likely to be unveiled later on Tuesday.

“It’s reckless haste,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR).

But as in the House, Democrats don’t have the votes to stop the GOP tax reform push, unless a small number of Republicans rebel – and right now, that doesn’t seem to be happening, at least in the House.